IT Sligo players play important role in Colleges & Universities side’s win over Irish amateurs

Two IT Sligo players were on the score-sheet in the Irish Colleges and Universities team’s win over the Irish Amateur side on Wednesday evening.

Gary Gannon and Cillian Heaney (Sligo Rovers) netted while Peter Maguire (also Sligo Rovers) played the full game in what was an entertaining friendly fixture at Home Farm FC.



It was the first outing in several months for both selections and came hours after the draw for the UEFA Regions' Cup draw where Gerry Davis will prepare an amateur for the qualifiers in Bulgaria later next year.



But on this occasion they had to play second fiddle to the students who carried the greater threat particularly in the first half.



Striker Gary Gannon might have had the Colleges & Universities ahead as early as the tenth minute but he shot over from clean in front of goal.



However, ten minutes later the IT Sligo forward made up for this when he coolly fired his side ahead.



Evan Weir delivered a well placed in swinging corner kick into the Amateurs goalmouth and after two attempts to beat goalkeeper Brendan O’Connell the ball came out to Gannon and he took one touch to control it before striking it low into the bottom corner.

👏 Excellent finish by our number 9 Gary Gannon @gary52082101 who has the Ireland Collegs & Universities 1-0 up. @sligorovers @itsligo pic.twitter.com/DyHDPtsXYf — IT Sligo Soccer (@ITSligoFootball) December 8, 2021





Weir might have increased the lead with a left-wing cross rebounded off the inside of O’Connell’s far post as the dominant students chased a second goal.



Nathan Broderick did have a half chance to grab an equaliser in one of the few attempts the Amateurs managed to set up but he pulled his finish wide of Jimmy Corcoran’s left hand post.



The lively Willie Armshaw was causing problems for the Amateurs defenders and just before the break he got clear but O’Connell did well to hold the shot.



Both managers made numerous changes for the second half and the Amateurs did come more into the game.



Luke Casey, Sam Burgess and Broderick all had decent chances to equalise but failed to hit the target.



They were made to pay in the final period when the Students stretched their lead.



Cillian Heaney was taken down on the edge of the box as he jinked his way past several defenders and when Gary Cunningham failed to hold a well struck Daryl Walsh free kick Heaney nipped in to apply the finish.





The Amateurs then has a big shout for a penalty tuned down before Jimmy McHugh got clear of the Students defenders to beat McCabe with a well taken consolation goal in the closing minutes.



Ireland Amateurs: Brendan O’Connell (Rockmount AFC); Sean Rogers (Killester Donnycarney FC), Adam Crowley (Rockmount AFC), John Gerard McLoughlin (Glengad United), Shane Maloney (Lucan United); Jimmy Carr (St. Michael’s AFC, Nathan Broderick (Rockmount AFC), Stephen Chambers (Killester Donnycarney FC), Stephen Bradley (Fairview Rangers), Eoin Murphy (Rockmount AFC); Shane Stritch (Edenderry Town).



Substitutes all used: Gary Cunningham (Westport United), Jack McMullen (Home Farm), Glen Daly (Malahide United), Oisin McColgan (Cockhill Celtic), Sam Burgess (Killester Donnycarney FC), Luke Casey (Rockmount AFC), Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic), Jimmy McHugh (Oliver Bond Celtic), Darragh O’Sullivan (College Corinthians).



Ireland Colleges & Universities: Jimmy Corcoran (IT Carlow); Daniel Dobbin (TU Dublin), Peter Maguire (IT Sligo), Darryl Walsh (Waterford IT), Evan Weir (Maynooth University); Darragh Crowley (UCC), Daniel McKenna (TU Dublin); William Armshaw (TUS Midwest), James Clarke (Maynooth University), Conor Drinan (Munster TU); Gary Gannon (IT Sligo).



Substitutes all used: Colin McCabe (TU Dublin), Cillian Heaney (IT Sligo), Naythan Coleman (IT Carlow), John Tamen (Waterford IT), Conor Coughlan (TUS Midwest), Anto Dolan (IT Carlow), Regix Madika (Waterford IT).



Referee: Sean Boyd.

Assistants: Chris Daly and Craig Foley.

Fourth Official: Eamon Connolly.