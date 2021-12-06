IT Sligo players named in Irish colleges squad

IT Sligo's Cillian Heaney rises highest to meet the ball, when IT Sligo faced UCD. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Three IT Sligo players have been named in the Irish Colleges and Universities squad for a friendly game against the Irish amateur side this Wednesday.

Peter Maguire, Cillian Heaney (both Sligo Rovers) and Gary Gannon have been included in the squad.

In what is a first outing for either of the affiliate sides since 2019, the game, to be hosted at Home Farm FC in Whitehall, will serve as a test for both teams as they look ahead to more matches in 2022.

Greg Yelverton, manager of Ireland C&U added: “It may be a friendly but it will be competitive. Gerry (Davis) will have their side very well organised and I expect a tough game.

“It’s an opportunity for players playing at third level to represent their country and so I anticipate players from both sides will be going out there looking to impress.”

Ireland Colleges & Universities squad

Goalkeepers: Jimmy Corcoran (IT Carlow), Colin McCabe (TU Dublin)

Defenders: Naythan Coleman (IT Carlow), Daniel Dobbin (TU Dublin), Peter Maguire (IT Sligo), John Tamen (Waterford Institute of Technology), Darryl Walsh (Waterford Institute of Technology) Evan Weir (Maynooth University)

Midfielders: James Clarke (Maynooth University), Conor Coughlan (TU Midwest), Darragh Crowley (University College Cork), Anto Dolan (IT Carlow), Daniel McKenna (TU Dublin)

Forwards: William Armshaw (TU Midwest), Aaron Dobbs (TU Dublin), Conor Drinan (Munster Technological University), Gary Gannon (IT Sligo), Cillian Heaney (IT Sligo).