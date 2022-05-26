Irish under-21 call-ups for Sligo Rovers’ Luke McNicholas and Tubbercurry’s Liam Kerrigan

Liam Kerrigan of UCD in action against Andy Lyons and Richie Towell of Shamrock Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between UCD and Shamrock Rovers at UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers' Luke McNicholas during a Republic of Ireland U21's training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas and Tubbercurry native Liam Kerrigan have been named in the Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad for the upcoming UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers in June.

Ireland will face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday, June 3 and Montenegro on Bank Holiday Monday, June 6 in Tallaght Stadium. They then head to Ascoli where they take on Italy in their final game in Group F on Tuesday, June 14.

McNicholas has impressed during his loan spell with Cliftonville, where he played 24 games during the 2021/22 season as Cliftonville finished second, just one point behind league champions Linfield.

Kerrigan has been a key figure for UCD in the League of Ireland Premier Division, although the Students are rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Tubbercurry native has scored twice this season for his side, where he plays alongside former Rovers team-mate Jack Keaney.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s Squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Harrington (Cork City).

Defenders: Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Joe Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Darragh Burns (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), JJ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa).