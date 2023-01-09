In pictures: Sligo Rovers return for pre-season training ahead of 2023 campaign

Click through the picture below for the full gallery.
Sligo Rovers reported back for pre-season training last Thursday ahead of the new season.
New signings Gary Boylan, John Brannefalk, Lukas Browning, James Finnerty, Bogdan Vastsuk and Daniel Lafferty all trained with their new team-mates.
Photographer Donal Hackett went to training on Saturday to catch a glimpse of training with manager John Russell and his assistant Ryan Casey.
Rovers’ squad is almost complete ahead of the new season, which begins mid-February with the visit of Shamrock Rovers to The Showgrounds.