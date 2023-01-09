In pictures: Sligo Rovers return for pre-season training ahead of 2023 campaign

Manager John Russell puts his players through their paces.

Sligo Rovers reported back for pre-season training last Thursday ahead of the new season.

New signings Gary Boylan, John Brannefalk, Lukas Browning, James Finnerty, Bogdan Vastsuk and Daniel Lafferty all trained with their new team-mates.

Photographer Donal Hackett went to training on Saturday to catch a glimpse of training with manager John Russell and his assistant Ryan Casey.

Rovers’ squad is almost complete ahead of the new season, which begins mid-February with the visit of Shamrock Rovers to The Showgrounds.