In pictures: Sligo Rovers return for pre-season training ahead of 2023 campaign

Manager John Russell puts his players through their paces.
Karl O'Sullivan, Bogdan Vastsuk and Lukas Browning.
Nando Pijnaker in action. Pics: Donal Hackett.
Greg Bolger and Kailin Barlow. Pics: Donal Hackett.
Daniel Lafferty.
Sean McAteer. Pics: Donal Hackett.
Aidan Keena.
Cillian Heaney.
James Finnerty. Pics: Donal Hackett.
Players get back to training. Pics: Donal Hackett.
Lukas Browning, Nando Pijnaker and Kailin Barlow. Pics: Donal Hackett.
Will Fitzgerald.
Johan Brannefalk.
Assistant manager Ryan Casey.
Gary Boylan.
Greg Bolger.
Sligo Rovers manager John Russell.
Sligo Rovers players reported back for pre-season training last Thursday. Pics: Donal Hackett.
Cillian Heaney, Greg Bolger and Aidan Keena.
Sligo Rovers players in pre-season training. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Manager John Russell puts his players through their paces.

Sligo Rovers reported back for pre-season training last Thursday ahead of the new season.

New signings Gary Boylan, John Brannefalk, Lukas Browning, James Finnerty, Bogdan Vastsuk and Daniel Lafferty all trained with their new team-mates.

Photographer Donal Hackett went to training on Saturday to catch a glimpse of training with manager John Russell and his assistant Ryan Casey.

Rovers’ squad is almost complete ahead of the new season, which begins mid-February with the visit of Shamrock Rovers to The Showgrounds.

