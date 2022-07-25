The Showgrounds is a sell-out for this Thursday's Europa Conference League tie against Motherwell. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers say efforts have been made to increase the capacity of The Showgrounds for this Thursday’s sold out second leg tie against Motherwell, but that this is not possible.

Tickets for the second leg were almost sold out prior to Thursday’s first leg win over Motherwell, with the remaining tickets selling out in minutes on Friday morning.

Motherwell have received in the region of 300 tickets for the game, but are expected to travel in larger numbers.

UEFA does not permit the use of temporary seating, except in exceptional circumstances.

The club also confirmed that should Rovers progress, The Showgrounds is not of the required standard to host a third round game.

Rovers say they would do their utmost to keep the game at home, but it is likely they would have to explore options that include using Tallaght Stadium, or the Aviva Stadium for the game.

The full statement released by the club stated:

“Sligo Rovers can confirm the club have looked into the possibility of increasing capacity for this Thursday’s Europa Conference League second round second leg game with Motherwell at The Showgrounds, however it has proved to be logistically impossible.

“It was hoped that the club could increase capacity to over 4,500 via a temporary modular structure at the Nazareth House end of the ground but this is not possible.

“The game is a sell-out and we would ask supporters that if there is anyone with a ticket that, for any reason, becomes unable to attend to call The Showgrounds on 0719171212 and the club will issue a refund and sell the ticket again.

“Should the club qualify for the third round, The Showgrounds is currently short of the UEFA required standards to host the game in that round, however the club will make all possible efforts to keep the game at The Showgrounds, should we progress past Motherwell.

“We wish to thank the FAI for their assistance and help in our efforts over the last few days.”