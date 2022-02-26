‘I see him having a good season’ – Buckley backs Keena to make his mark after impressive debut

Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley believes striker Aidan Keena can go on to enjoy a stellar season after he impressed in his debut for the Bit O’Red in Friday night’s 2-1 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

Keena was lively throughout, and caused all sorts of problems for Tim Clancy’s side. Colm Horgan gave Rovers the lead in the first-half, with Keena netting a well deserved goal later in the second half.

Tunde Owolabi scored late for Pats, but it wasn’t enough to rescue a point for the Dubliners.

Read More

Mullingar native Keena impressed the fans, but his manager wasn’t surprised by his superb performance.

“He’s done great. I’m not surprised, I know him from back here in Pats going back, he’s trains like he plays.

"He’s put in a big shift and he works his absolute socks off. he’s a quality footballer from where I’m at. I see him having a good season if he can stay fit.”

Pats opened their season the previous week with a comprehensive win over Shelbourne, while Rovers’ game against Bohs was postponed.

The former Pats boss was pleased with his side’s work-rate.

"They all worked hard from the word go, they got their tackles in, up and back, created chances, the effort they put in.

"I’m obviously looking at them from fitness levels point of view and where we’re at, there’s still a bit to go bearing in mind that’s our first competitive game of the season, and the two week break without any games but I’m pleased with the effort that we put in and more importantly the result.”

Rovers had to withstand an onslaught of sorts in the closing stages of the encounter at Richmond Park as bodies started to tire and Pats tried desperately to get a late equaliser.

Rovers stood firm though, and the composed Ed McGinty in goals ensured Rovers held onto all three points with another assured performance.

“We had to dig in the last 10 or 15 minutes but I thought we did OK tonight. We created quite a few chances, some good performances,” said Buckley.

“Just that will bring us on quite a bit from a fitness point of view, you could see they were quite leggy the last ten minutes but it’s a great result.”

There’s very little downtime, as Rovers travel to Derry on Monday night to take on Ruaidhri Higgins’ Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

A 95th minute winner earned Derry City a first win of the season, beating champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

It will be a tough encounter, but Buckley has a chance to chop and change the team if he feels necessary, with new signings Max Mata and Jordan Hamilton getting accustomed to life at Rovers.

“We have worked hard in pre-season trying to get fitness levels up but you can’t beat playing matches. That game will bring us on to Monday and please god onto next weekend.

“We’ll have to check in with them and see who’s fit for Monday and fatigues from that end of it. Max and Jordan are only in a week, so they’re still familiarising themselves with the names of the guys, never mind their fitness levels.

"They haven’t played matches for months so we’ve got to assess that as we’re going along. There is an opportunity to freshen it up on Monday but we’ll see how they all are tomorrow, we’ll we in tomorrow and Monday and see how we go.”

The postponement of the opening round game against Bohs means that Buckley’s players haven’t had much time to adjust to being back in competitive action, and will now have two games in four days.

Niall Morahan was substituted off with cramp, Buckley confirmed, and at that stage it wasn’t believed he pulled anything.

“It’s not ideal, it’ll be the same for Derry. You’re double-jobbing players, playing them Friday and Monday. You have to be careful with injuries depending on how well their pre-season went.

"If they got through the full pre-season programme it’s not so much of a problem, if they didn’t you need to assess that. That’s what we’ll do.”

He’s expecting a big crowd on Monday night, and hoping for another win.

"The place will be jam packed there, like it was this evening. It’s great to win away from home.”

Beating Pats, a team tipped to challenge at the top of the table this season, was a big confidence boost for Rovers at an early stage of the season.

Buckley said: “Pats will be one of the teams that are going for top three or four along with Derry, along with Dundalk, along with Bohemians, along with Shamrock Rovers, along with ourselves, so it is important to get results away from home.

"A draw wouldn’t have been a bad result here this evening, but to get a win is great.”

He’s not getting carried away, though.

"Oh Jesus no. It’s just another result. It’s good for the confidence of the lads.”