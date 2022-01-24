‘I hope you all saw what it meant to me’ - Mahon bids farewell to Sligo Rovers

John Mahon pictured in 2013 as he was selected for trials for the Republic of Ireland International squad.

John Mahon of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

As one of the stand-out players consistently for Sligo Rovers in recent years, the news that John Mahon was attracting interest across the water came as no surprise.

Confirmation came on Sunday afternoon that Mahon had signed a deal with Scottish Premier League side St. Johnstone after days of speculation here in Ireland.

The agreement with St Johnstone includes an undisclosed transfer fee, plus additional future-based terms.

The Collooney native follows his former team-mate, and fellow Coola Post Primary School alumni Johnny Kenny to Scotland.

Mahon’s progress throughout his time at Rovers has been remarkable.

Mahon made his debut at 17 for Rovers in the League Cup in 2017 before going on to make his league bow in 2018.

He was Young Player of the Year for the club in 2018, first-choice defender in 2019, helped Rovers reach Europe in the 2020 season and did so again last campaign when voted the Player of the Year.

He went on to make over 100 appearances for the club, despite being just 22.

First given an opportunity by the then manager Gerard Lyttle, it was clear from the off that Mahon was something special.

His fearless nature and his willingness to put his body on the line are among his finest attributes.

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley said: “The consistency John has shown over a number of seasons has been fantastic.

“At just 22 he evolved into someone who could lead and most importantly defend superbly well.

“We’ve watched him constantly improve over these last few seasons because his talent is there to see. Again, John was someone who was attracting interest of clubs for quite some time as he is able to play at a level up certainly.

“We knew that would be acted upon eventually. He’s been a magnificent player for this club and we all wish him well at St Johnstone.”

Buckley said on his current squad: “We’ve made good progress on new recruitment and we will have more on that quite soon.

“It’s the nature of the business that squads evolve and change over time. We still have a huge number of quality players here and we will finalise this year’s group and I’m confident it will leave us well-placed to have an exciting year ahead.”

In an emotional statement released on Sunday afternoon, Mahon said moving across the water was always a dream of his, and an opportunity he could not turn down.

He said: “It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly five years since making my first-team debut for Rovers. It has been the biggest honour to play over 100 times for this special club and I’ve loved it. I hope you all saw what it meant to me on the pitch.

“My ambition to play across the water has always been there and the chance has come along which I feel I have to take.

“I’d like to thank the managers I’ve worked under and all of the staff at the club who work so hard to make it a better place for everyone every single day.

“In leaving today one consolation is Rovers are in a strong place and I know the club is on an upward trajectory. In the last two years in particular you can see the progress we’ve made and it’s been a pleasure to be part of it.

“I’d also like to thank my former club Ballisodare United for their help in developing me as a player and all of the academy coaches at Rovers from before I joined the first-team.

“To all of the Sligo Rovers fans and people in the county and around, I’ve been given fantastic support by you all.

“It was greatly appreciated by both myself and my family. I’ll be watching to see the potential of this squad reached, including the next group of young players coming through, and I’ll be another supporter watching and cheering you on.

“Thank you to the gaffer Liam and John and up the Rovers.”

Mahon’s contract with St. Johnstone will run until the summer of 2024.

St. Johnstone are currently in bottom place in the Scottish Premier League and are eager to avoid relegation.

In a bid to strengthen the squad to give themselves the best chance of battling the drop, St. Johnstone have also added former Dundalk centre-back Daniel Cleary to their squad over the January transfer window.

Mahon told the club website: “It’s great to finally put pen to paper. This is a very proud moment for myself and my family.

“I had a great time at Sligo and I thank everyone there for their support. It’s a great football club.

“But my focus is now 100 percent on St Johnstone. Scottish football is going to provide me with a new challenge and I feel I’m ready for it.

“I met with the manager this morning. We had a good conversation and I can’t wait to get started tomorrow.

“I know that the team won the two domestic Cups last season and I watched the games. The lads were brilliant.

“I know the current circumstances are different and we need to start winning games in the Premiership.

“We have a battle on our hands and I’m up for the fight. This is the kind of battle I relish.

“When I was at Sligo we had to face some tough times and we managed to turn the corner.

“So, I know what’s required. We can do the same at St Johnstone.

“I’m a defender who likes to win my headers and win my tackles. I take pride in getting clean sheets.

“I want to get into the team as quickly as possible and it’s up to me to impress the gaffer.

“I’m right footed but have played on the left hand side for Sligo. I’ll play wherever the gaffer wants me to.

“This is all about getting results to turn things around and the aim of everyone at the Football Club is to start the process on Wednesday night against Dundee.”

Mahon’s schoolboy club Ballisodare United have continually supported him as his career progressed, even sponsoring him during his time at the Bit O’Red.

News of his transfer to Scotland was very much welcomed by all at Ballisodare United who are very proud of how Mahon continues to grow.

Paul Cunningham (Head of BUFC Academy) has fond memories of John’s time in a Ballisodare United jersey.

“John first joined Ballisodare United aged 7 and stood out immediately in terms of physical presence, speed and natural technique.

In his first competitive season in Sligo-Leitrim Youths he lead the team to the then under 12 Development League title and over the intervening years until his final season with the club, under 16, he won numerous titles including a Connacht Shield Final. We congratulate John and the Mahon family on his move to St. Johnstone”

Paul’s comments were echoed by Ballisodare United Secretary Stephen Healy.

“We are mightily proud of John. Over 30 of our coaches and committee group are Sligo Rovers fans and attend the Showgrounds, so from that point of view we’ll miss seeing him play regularly.

“However, given John’s progression it was inevitable that he would get a move to the UK at some stage. I have no doubt John will be a great addition for St. Johnstone and look forward to viewing his progress”.

Mahon’s departure leaves Rovers manager Liam Buckley with another headache shortly before the season is due to start having already lost Johnny Kenny.

Shane Blaney is the natural replacement for Mahon, but another centre-back will undoubtedly be on manager Liam Buckley’s shopping list before the season starts.

Buckley’s men play their first pre-season friendly of the campaign tomorrow (Wednesday) evening as they travel to Athlone to take on Athlone Town.

Rovers will then face Finn Harps next Tuesday evening, with games against Derry City and a second friendly against Athlone Town will follow before the season begins mid February at home against Bohemian.