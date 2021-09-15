Huge news for IT Sligo as Ndo takes charge

League of Ireland legend Joseph Ndo will take charge of the IT Sligo men's soccer team for the new season.

There was big news in local football circles this morning as IT Sligo Soccer have announced the appointment of football legend Joseph Ndo as the men’ss first team manager for the upcoming season.

Ndo has 28 international caps for Cameroon and has won four League of Ireland titles.

A decorated League of Ireland player, Ndo is a hugely popular and influential figure in football locally, nationally and internationally.

Speaking about his appointment, Ndo said: “I'm grateful for the opportunity given to me. It's a beautiful challenge to have.

"Colm Jinks and myself have a vision for the football at IT Sligo and together we'll try to make it happen.

“The goal will be to put in place a foundation which will help IT Sligo Football to have a positive impact on players’ life and many success in coming years because the more you sow, the more you reap, and I think its time to sow.”

Ndo will take charge of the trials and training sessions next week as IT Sligo begin their campaign for the new year.

This announcement follows news earlier this week that Emma Hansberry and Colleen Cavanagh will take charge of the IT Sligo women’s soccer team for the new campaign.