How Sligo embraced the legendary Dixie Dean

He may have no links to Sligo, to Everton, or indeed to the legendary Dixie Dean, but Paul Little was so captivated by the story of Dean’s short spell with Sligo Rovers that he felt compelled to put it all together.

Little’s interest in the story has resulted in the publication of his book ‘In the Shadow of Benbulben’. The book is a romantic tale of divine intervention, uncanny timing and drama on and off the pitch. It’s the tale of Dixie’ Dean’s four months with the Bit O’Red that was to leave an indelible mark on the player, the club and the town. In the Shadow of Benbulben: Dixie Dean at Sligo Rovers chronicles the fairytale half-season the legendary centre forward spent in the League of Ireland on the eve of World War 2.

“The story itself was something that caught my eye maybe 15 or 20 years ago. I’d heard about it, and then I had a little look into it, all I could ever find was a couple of articles that had been written about it and then maybe every 10 or 15 years it would be regurgitated on an anniversary,” writer Paul Little told The Sligo Champion.

Little always wondered why people weren’t aware of the story, and he always questioned why there was so little written about Dean’s time with the Bit O’Red.

On several occasions, Little started researching the story but was always struck by how little information there was available out there. The Dublin native considered writing a long-form piece about Dean’s time here, but with a full-time job, and as a freelance football writer along with a father and coach, time wasn’t always easy to find.

But, Little had decided before the pandemic that he was going to sit down and properly research this, obtain access to newspaper archives and delve into whatever information was available.

And then all of a sudden, the Covid-19 pandemic hit. And all football, and all activity in general came to a halt. This sudden disruption to our lives afforded Little the time he needed to do some research to see if this publication could be done.

“I had time and I thought, I’ll give it a whizz and see how much can I crack out of it, how much can I read, how much can I find. And I put it together, it was really an itch I wanted to scratch to see could I write a book. I’d never written a book. I co-wrote a book years and years ago. I thought people writing books have lots of time and ideas. Time was the key.

“I set myself the task of trying to write 1,000 words a night to see where it got me. Once the pandemic hit, I had that time. I wrote it up, sent it off to a couple of publishers and was surprised that they were interested.

“It was more an interest in the general game because he was such a big figure and the more you read about him the more you realised he was a superstar in a time where people didn’t get to see superstars. Yet he had this huge effect on people, certainly in England because at the time he could put a huge number on a gate just by the fact that he was going to be there. And if he wasn’t going to be there then they tended not to say anything because they knew it would have a huge impact on the gate and the same thing happened here.”

There’s the famous story of the morning of Dixie Dean’s arrival into Sligo, when thousands turned up at the train station to greet him, only to learn that he wasn’t on that train. The crowd turned up again that evening to welcome him.

“They had never seen him but yet they were all knew who he was, that intrigued me, that a time before social media and television that he had that reach. It was a massive coup for the club.”

Dean mentioned Sligo for years after he had left - from a biography written by Nick Walsh, to a series of articles in the Liverpool Echo. It was clear that although his time in the North West was only short, he thoroughly enjoyed it and treasured the memories it created.

“It meant something to him. It wasn’t like George Best playing a couple of games at Cork, or Bobby Charlton playing in Waterford. He was still functioning, he was still in his early 30s and so it meant something to him that way. It had a big impact on Sligo as well, I doubt there’s too many people in Waterford who think about Bobby Charlton the way Sligo people think about Dixie Dean.”

Through Little’s research, he’s learned more about Dean the person, and the way he ‘embedded himself’ into a community where he was taken into the hearts of the local people.

“He played in the West of Ireland golf championships, he did all these things that were kind of amusing in some ways but at the time everything he did would draw a crowd.

“He refereed a match in Letterkenny on St Patrick’s Day and a thousand people came to watch him ref, it was crazy stuff. There’s loads of little stories, that’s what caught me. What was interesting about the match reports, particularly in the Champion was that they were written the week after a lot of the time, so the guy who wrote them had time to consider what he had seen so they often tended to be long and interesting articles because of that. There’s lots of other bits and pieces around it.”

While getting the background of Dean’s time in England was easily done through the Nick Walsh book and the Liverpool Echo, Little had to delve deep into newspaper archives to find the view of the press in Ireland at the time.

“The view of the Dublin press was different to the view of the Sligo press, at the start anyway, and those angles came out of it. Sligo were in awe of him and everything he did was incredible whereas the Dublin media were maybe questioning his fitness or mobility at the start. But say the preview for the cup final, all the papers were of the opinion that this wasn’t so much of an issue now. It was getting that stuff, once I got into the archives there was plenty of stuff there. I knew he had played a certain amount of games, it was a question of hunting that down and then that opened that up. There was things happening between games that was worth covering too.”

Through his research on Sligo Rovers, Little learned about the club’s deep sense of community and felt that this was a story worth getting out there too.

“In Ireland, there’s often a sense that you’re representing your community when you play GAA and you’re representing the club when you play soccer but that’s not the case everywhere and that’s not the case in Sligo.

“In Sligo the club is at the heart of the town and has been for 90 years now, that was worth getting out there as well. This whole other life has been going on, and the fact that it’s survived almost 100 years despite going through some really bad times there must be something there worth telling if you can endure so long, particularly in the shadow of football next door in the UK.

“That was a big part of it, to try get the idea of the club as a community too. The guys in the Heritage Group were only too happy to help as well, but to even realise that they have such a thing. I don’t know whether people in Ireland know about the people who work in soccer clubs and who are volunteering their time and charting the history as well.

“They sent me the history book as well, which is brilliant and it was full of photos and that’s difficult to get. They have great artefacts there that we could use.

“They were enthusiastic about it from the start and have helped out.

“Melanie Prentice (grand-daughter of Dixie Dean), I mentioned it to her and I got in touch and we set up a call and she was great because she was happy to write the foreword and she had great insight into him because she was very close to him so she could tell me a lot about him. It was great to have those links and the fact that those links endure has struck me over the whole period.

“That the links between the family and Sligo Rovers are still there, and that they try to keep that going and she speaks highly of the club as well. The whole tie that binds still holds the whole thing together for so long. I don’t want it to be just about Sligo Rovers or Dixie Dean because I don’t have a link to either, but the story itself is worth telling.”

It’s a book that is likely to have a wide appeal - not just for Sligo Rovers or Everton fans, but for fans of Irish football and indeed fans of football in general, as this is a unique tale of how one revered footballer ended up coming to Sligo Rovers to ply his trade.

‘In The Shadow of Benbulben’ is available in shops now, and there will be a special event this Saturday at The Showgrounds, before Sligo Rovers versus St Patrick’s Athletic kicks off, to launch the book.

Paul Little will also be the guest at Sligo Library’s monthly ‘The Word’ event, taking place on May 25th.