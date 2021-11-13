Horgan says he’s loving playing football again

Colm Horgan has signed a new contract with Sligo Rovers, the Bit O’ Red are delighted to announce.

The versatile defender has been an important part of the Rovers squad this season, appearing in 26 of the 33 league games Rovers have played.

The 27-year-old joined from Derry City and has featured across a number of positions in the side this season.

He began the year at right-back, before deputising at left-back when the Bit O’ Red squad suffered from injuries, and was also called upon in midfield from the bench.

Colm Horgan said: “This has been the most enjoyable year of football for me since my first season in Cork. It has made me really love playing football again.

“The last two seasons had been difficult and coming to Sligo Rovers has invigorated me.

“Liam (Buckley) has been brilliant. The competition is there in the squad and you can never rest.

“Lewis Banks has been in great form and I think Liam trusts us both. That’s a good way to have it. I’ve played games and whenever I didn’t Liam communicated with me his thoughts and explained it to me. That’s something I appreciate.

“I’ll do a job in wherever I’m asked and I’m happy to do it. I feel I’ve done that this season and I think the squad will be even stronger next year. Every player who has signed has to be ready for that and I think they will be.”

Horgan is looking forward to a second season in the Showgrounds and feels there is room for improvement despite a highest league finish in eight years for the club.

“We’ve qualified for Europe with two games to spare and there was a relief last weekend.

“It was tough work to get over the line in the end. But if you had said we’d be in that position at the start of the season you certainly would be happy with it.

“We have to learn from that tough period we had and use what got us to finish third.

“As much as anything we’ve got one game left now in the season and we’ve shown we’re at least the third best team in league. Next season we have to aim to follow it up where Europe is the baseline for the club. We need to look to push on.

“I knew when I got the chance to play in front of the Showgrounds crowd that it would be good. I was an opposition player many times so having them behind you is great. We can make some big nights next year and we already have Europe to look forward to so that will be the plan for next season.

“What I appreciate most is the people around the club. As well the staff like John Russell, Leo Tierney and Dave, there’s also people like Shane Crossan and Michael Mulvaney (Covid officers) who people don’t see but make it a pleasure to be here.

“They’re all such decent people around the club. I was delighted to sign for next year and I want to make it an even better season.”

Liam Buckley said: “I’ve been absolutely delighted with Colm this season. His attitude, application and the overall package he brings to the group has been terrific.

“He’s a fantastic player and started the year as first-choice right-back. The injuries we had meant we had to use Colm in different ways at times and he showed what he’s all about.

“In training he is outstanding. He is an example to any player on what to bring to training in terms of dedication and intensity.

“He’s a superb athlete and that attitude he brings every day is exemplary.

“We’ve been able to call on Colm throughout the season whether it’s to start a game, come off the bench or to see one out. I know I can use him at any time and he will do well.

“We are building a squad for next season with a view to being stronger as a group.

“Colm will be an important part of that. Before that these final games are important for us to finish out the season and put in two more performances to see where it takes us.”