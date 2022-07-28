History makers! Sligo Rovers progress to third round with sensational win over Motherwell

Sligo Rovers players and supporters celebrate their side's first goal scored by Shane Blaney during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Sligo Rovers and Motherwell at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Max Mata of Sligo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between Sligo Rovers and Motherwell at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Nights like these don’t come around too often. Not for Sligo Rovers.

Manager John Russell spoke mid-week about the club’s poor history in Europe and his desire to change the club’s fortunes on the European stage.

Well, he’s certainly played his part as he guided the Bit O’Red to a famous victory over Motherwell at The Showgrounds on Thursday night, creating history as Rovers progress to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League – the first time the club has progressed through two rounds in the one campaign.

Leading 1-0 on aggregate after the first leg win over the Steelmen last week, Rovers were quietly confident heading into tonight’s tie.

All the pressure was on their opponents who were subjected to fierce criticism for the past week following that defeat at the hands of Rovers.

Russell kept his faith in the same starting 11 that took to the field for that game, while his opposite number Alexander brought in former Bohs man Ross Tierney.

Rovers expected a response from the Scottish Premier League side, but again the Bit O’Red stunned their opponents, and sent the Showgrounds wild with two minutes on the clock when Shane Blaney fired them into the lead.

The Donegal man joked mid-week about taking all penalties and free-kicks now, but he’ll certainly be given first refusal after he stepped up to take the free from 25 yards and blasted it past Liam Kelly, to put Rovers ahead.

Motherwell now had to score three goals to win the tie, and they were really struggling to break down the well structured Rovers defence, and had to make do with half chances as Rovers were well in control of the opening proceedings.

The visitors were being booed by their own fans – around 300 of whom got tickets – and were not able to match Rovers.

It was almost 2-0 when Niall Morahan’s dummy shook off two players to find Aidan Keena, the Mullingar man sending his shot straight into the arms of Kelly.

It was all Rovers at this stage and while Motherwell enjoyed spells of possession, they weren’t doing enough with it to trouble Rovers’ clean sheet.

It was all going to plan for John Russell at half-time, and the atmosphere within The Showgrounds was electric.

Alexander made a change at half-time to find a way back into the game, but again they were reduced to snapshots and half chances as Rovers were again completely comfortable in their lead.

At one stage, the ‘Well looked to be getting closer to the danger area, with Ricki Lamie’s header just misdirected, and Paul McGinn’s cross almost being fired into the night.

That was as close as they would come to getting back into this game, and Rovers were not going to let this one slip as memories of Rosenborg in 2014 still haunted David Cawley and Russell, both were involved that day when Rovers brought a 2-1 win home, went 1-0 ahead on the night but ended up losing 4-3 on aggregate.

That wasn’t going to happen on this occasion, not under Russell’s watch.

And just as time was ticking away and the final whistle edged nearer, Rovers made sure of their place.

Max Mata was released and he made amends for his one-on-one miss against the same opponents last week, tucking his shot past Kelly.

And the place went wild.

It’s already been an incredible journey for Sligo Rovers in Europe this year, and they will have two more weeks of European football as next week they travel to Norway to take on Viking.

The home tie will take place the following week, and Rovers are currently trying to see if that game can be played in The Showgrounds despite not currently being up to UEFA standards for the next round.

Watch this space.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, Garry Buckley, Paddy Kirk; Niall Morahan

(Max Mata 69), David Cawley (Nando Pijnaker 79), Adam McDonnell (Kailin Barlow 79); Will Fitzgerald (Frank Liivak 90), Karl O’Sullivan; Aidan Keena.

Motherwell: Liam Kelly; Paul McGinn, Bevis Mugabi (Sondre Johansen 69), Rickie Lamie, Jake Carroll; Callum Slattery, Blair Spittal (Connor Shields HT), Barry Maguire (Sean Goss 69); Josh Morris, Kevin Van Veen, Ross Tierney (Joseph Efford 69).

Referee: Bojan Pandzic (Sweden).