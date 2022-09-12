Heavy scorelines across both leagues in second weekend of Sligo Leitrim & DSL season

Eoin Walsh of Real Tubber tries to dispossess Cartron's Steven Patton. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Carbury scored nine goals for the second consecutive week in The Sligo Southern Hotel Super League as they saw off St John’s with ease on Saturday evening at MacSharry Park.

The Super League champions took a while to get going. John Feeney’s side scored twice in the first 25 minutes through Jason Lyons and Ryan McManus.

St Johns pulled one back from a corner when Darren Mills nodded it past Mark Rooney to make it 2-1.

Lyons and Jason Devaney added two further goals before half-time to leave Carbury 4-1 ahead at the break.

Carbury picked up where they left off at the start of the second half.

Lyons got his hat-trick on 61 minutes, taking his tally for the season to 7 after just two games, before Steven Armstrong made it 6-1 against his former side.

Devaney netted his second on 74 minutes before Chris Kelly scored a brace to round off the scoring for Carbury.

Conor Brennan netted late for St John’s, but that didn’t little to take the gloss off yet another dominant performance from Carbury.

Cliffoney Celtic and Strand Celtic played out a 2-2 draw in Cliffoney.

Strand Celtic went ahead in the 31st minute through Dylan Martin.

He added a second on 47 minutes as Strand doubled their lead and looked in control.

Cliffoney rallied, though, and a much improved second half saw the North Sligo side come from 2-0 down to secure a draw with James Gallagher and Conor Waters getting on the scoresheet.

Manor Rangers hosted Calry Bohs in the Beepark Manorhamilton they started the game just as they would have hoped, with goals from Brian McDonald and Josh Richie putting them 2-0 ahead.

Calry battled hard and were back on level terms before half-time with goals from Jack McGovern and Eoin Nicholson.

Niall Brady struck on the hour mark to put Manor ahead once again.

That lead lasted until the 87th minute when Calry were awarded a penalty.

Jack Mc Govern scored the penalty for his second of the day which was enough to secure a point on the day in an evenly matched encounter.

Coolaney United recorded their first Super League win in decades as they saw off Ballisodare United in Coolaney.

Luke Middleton put Ballisodare ahead until a penalty from Enda Gallagher made it one apiece.

Two goals from Matti Racki put Coolaney 3-1 ahead.

Finn O Hara halved the deficit for Ballisodare when he scored a penalty but Coolaney held on to take all three points.

Arrow Harps secured a 3-1 victory away against their neighbours Aughanagh Celtic.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring mid way through the first with Brendan Hailstones netted.

Then late in the first half Harps were awarded a pen which Brian Boyd slotted home to equalise at the half way point.

Midway through the 2nd half, Harps took the lead from a corner through Jason kilkenny and with 10 minutes to go, Harps sealed victory through Luke Flynn’s strike.

Real Tubber took on last season’s runners up Cartron United on Sunday afternoon at MacSharry park.

It was Cartron who went in at half-time with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Steven Patton and Ryan Lynch.

Cartron added three more in the second-half to ensure all three points, with Ryan Hargadon scoring twice and Dylan Monaghan rounding off the scoring.

In the Sligo Pallets Premier Division Strand Celtic Reserves took on Carrick Town on Saturday Night in Strandhill.

The sides couldn’t be separated in what was a thoroughly entertaining game.

Shane Byrne scored a hat-trick for Carrick Town while Jarred Tiernan, Andrew Lynch and Jakob Krajewski all netted for Strand’s reserves side.

Ballymote Celtc recorded an emphatic victory over Calry’s reserves in Calry on Sunday morning.

Jack Hever netted four, while Cian Kilcoyne scored a brace. Oisin Brennan, Malachy Healy and an own goal brought Ballymote’s tally to 9 for the day.

Glenview Stars took all three points from their meeting with Chaffpool United in what was another big scoreline.

A hat trick from Malcom Reilly, a brace from both Conor Cox and Jake Drewe and a goal apiece from Justin McLoughlin, Ronan O’Grady, Sean Condron and Adam Coyle gave the Stars’ goal difference a massive boost.

Gurteen Celtic were at home to Benbulben Fc and kept up their winning ways with a two goal win. Thomas Sweeney and Billy Flynn were the scorers on the day for Gurteen Celtic.

Kilglass Enniscrone met Ballygawley Celtic and the first half remained scoreless despite both sides creating good chances. Cathal Davey’s free kick in the 49th minute put Ballygawley ahead before Ronan Martin equalised in the 60th minute. Kilglass Enniscrone went ahead in the 67th minute through Cormac O’Malley before Ronan Martin scored his second and secured the three points for Kilglass Enniscrone.

Valley Rovers’ home game against Dromahair was switched to Dromahair’s ground and it was Dromahair who took all three points.

A hat-trick each for Shaun Conlon and Stephen Mullen, one apiece from Mark Mc Gee and Jamie Conlon secured victory for Dromahair. Valley Rovers did get a consolation goal through Calum Moore..

Results

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League

St Johns FC 2-9 Carbury FC

Cliffoney Celtic 2-2 Strand Celtic

Aughanagh Celtic 1-3 Arrow Harps

Manor Rangers 3-3 Calry Bohs

Coolaney Utd 3-2 Ballisodare United

Real Tubber 0-5 Cartron United

Sligo Pallets Premier League

Strand Celtic Res 3-3 Carrick Town

Calry Bohs Res 0-9 Ballymote Celtic

Glenview 11-0 Chaffpool Utd

Gurteen Celtic 2-0 Benbulben Fc

Kilglass Enniscrone 3-1 Ballygawley Celtic

Valley Rovers 1-8 Dromahair Fc