Heavy defeat takes nothing away from Rovers’ historic day

Saturday saw Sligo Rovers enter a new chapter into the history books, as for the first ever time the team lined out in a Women’s National League game, taking on one of the league’s standard bearers in Peamount United.

For the club, it was a special day, one to be embraced. A defeat was always likely to be the case, as with respect, this was a Peamount side littered with Irish internationals such as Stephanie Roche, Aine O’Gorman and Karen Duggan – all household names.

It wasn’t about the score, or the result, it was about seeing a Rovers side on the same pitch as such a team, in the same league.

There is no shame in losing 6-0 to a team of that quality, a club that has won the league three times and has been runners up four times.

Peamount were pipped to the title in 2021 by Shelbourne on the final day of the season, surrendering league glory with a mere point separating the two sides.

So Saturday’s game was just another day for the Peas at PRL Park in West Dublin, near Lucan.

But it wasn’t just another day at the office for Rovers. It was the first one. It was the first day a senior women’s side would compete in the league.

Steve Feeney cast the net far and wide to recruit players, with a mix of players signing for Rovers from Sligo, Mayo and Donegal, and certainly a mix of experience.

Feeney was without the experienced Emma Hansberry on Saturday, and talented forward Emma Doherty alongside Leah Kelly.

There was little time for reflecting on the occasion as Rovers had to get to grips pretty quickly with a Peamount side who were in no mood for easing Rovers into what was their first game.

The Bit O’Red were first to try and launch an attack as Aoife Brennan burst forward and tried to get on the end of Amy Hyndman’s cross, but the Peas were more than equipped to put an end to the attack as Niamh Reid-Burke dropped the effort, before gathering it again.

Kristen Sample in the Rovers goals was certainly the busier of the two ‘keepers, and did well in the early stages to hold onto a couple of dangerous balls swung in by the Peas attack.

It was clear from the opening minutes that Rovers would have to spend large periods of the game in their own half, and that was in truth the case for most of the game.

Gemma McGuinness was proving to be a threat on the right wing for Rovers, as she tried on numerous occasions to start an attack for Rovers, but Brennan and Fiona Doherty were having some difficulty getting past the Peas defence.

On 21 minutes, the hosts took a well deserved lead with a stunning long range effort by Dora Gorman, a niece of Sligo’s very own Tommie Gorman.

The curling effort left Sample with no chance in the Rovers net.

Despite going behind, Steve Feeney’s side kept their heads up and refused to be downbeat.

Erin McLaughlin’s goal was ruled out for offside moments later, but she did eventually get on the scoresheet to double the lead for James O’Callaghan’s side.

Irish international Stephanie Roche added a double before half-time, as Rovers were constantly defending for the closing stages of the first-half.

Aine O’Gorman, who finished top scorer in 2021, fancied getting on the scoresheet herself, and she did that twice after the re-start, her first goal on 60 minutes the pick of the bunch as a fine finish beat Sample into the back of the net.

Despite trailing 6-0, Feeney’s charges kept going and substitute Paula McGrory was lively as she worked extremely hard to try and put pressure on Niamh Reid-Burke in the Peas goals.

McGuinness on the right wing was relentless for Rovers on the day, and Peas were busy all evening trying to intercept everytime as McGuinness looked for options going forward.

It was a baptism of fire for the Bit O’Red who will have learned a lot from that opening game, but Saturday was not about the score or the result.

Attention will now turn to Saturday’s first home game against DLR Waves at The Showgrounds.

Sligo Rovers are looking to break the record for the highest ever attendance at a WNL game, which is currently 1,007.

With a big football community based in Sligo and surrounding areas, it is hoped that a new record attendance will be set by the Bit O’Red this weekend.

Peamount United: Niamh Reid-Burke, Lauryn O’Callaghan, Tiegan Ruddy, Dora Gorman, Chloe Molony (Sarah Duke, 73), Sadhbh Doyle (Lauren Kelly, 65), Alannah McEvoy (Tara O’Hanlon, 65) Stephanie Roche (Michelle Doonan, 81), Aine O’Gorman, Karen Duggan, Erin McLaughlin (Jenna Berrill, 65).

Sligo Rovers: Kristen Sample, Ruth Monaghan, Orna O’Dowd, Amy Hyndman (Ciara Henry, 84), Gemma McGuinness, Lauren Boles, Aoife Brennan (Paula McGrory, 65), Amy Roddy, Katie Melly, Fiona Doherty (Lauren McLellan, 76), Helen Monaghan (Erin Coyle, 65).

Referee: Daryl Carolan.