Heartbreaking defeat for Sligo Rovers against Shamrock Rovers on opening day of season, but plenty of positives

Sligo Rovers players celebrate with captain Emma Hansberry as she draws her side level on Saturday at The Showgrounds. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Emma Hansberry of Sligo Rovers reacts at the final whistle after their side's defeat in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the opening game of their 2023 League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division as Aine O’Gorman struck in injury time to give Shamrock Rovers the victory in their first game.

The Hoops are the league’s newest side, but are virtually an all-star side having added a number of the league’s top players in Stephanie Zambra, Aine O’Gorman, Abbie Larking among others.

And, while most would have predicted a comfortable victory for Collie O’Neill’s side, it wasn’t so easy as they came up against a Sligo Rovers side who were at their very best.

Manager Steve Feeney handed a first start to new signing Casey Howe, who was one of the more impressive players on Saturday, while academy players Keela Scanlon and Alice Lillie also started.

The Bit O’Red faced a daunting prospect in a Shamrock Rovers side with four Irish internationals in Amanda Budden, Zambra, O’Gorman and Larkin.

As was expected, the visitors controlled much of the opening stages of this encounter at The Showgrounds in front of 754 spectators.

Zambra’s experience shone through, as the former Peamount player dragged a shot wide early on as she opened up the Bit O’Red defence.

It felt like it was only a matter of time before Collie O’Neill’s side went ahead, and they did just that on eight minutes.

Shauna Fox missed the target from close range, and she got a second chance when Alannah McEvoy’s effort fell to her before she poked past Amy Mahon for a deserved lead.

Zambra’s corner found the former Shelbourne defender moments later, but her nodded effort smacked off the crossbar as Shamrock Rovers went in search of a second.

As time went on, Steve Feeney’s side grew into the game, with more purpose to their play.

And, while Rovers’ confidence grew, they were better in possession and enjoyed spells of possession inside the Shamrock Rovers half.

Emma Hansberry, Casey Howe and Emma Doherty were working hard to try and bring the Bit O’Red back into the game.

Amy Mahon saved well as Melissa O’Kane was next to test the Rovers netminder, as the hosts’ went in trailing at the break.

Despite being behind, Feeney’s side showed promising signs at the of the first-half, with their growing confidence clear to see.

Debutants Howe, Scanlon and Lillie looked comfortable, despite the experienced opposition they were coming up against.

A brilliant challenge from O’Kane dispossessed Katie Melly as she charged down on the Hoops’ box early in the second-half, while Alannah McEvoy continued to apply the pressure on Rovers’ defence.

The hosts’ efforts were rewarded just before the hour mark.

Emma Doherty won a free-kick outside the box after she was pushed by Fox. Captain Hansberry, who scored a wonderful free from distance last season knew exactly what she wanted to do with this one.

And, her free-kick was helped massively by a deflection off the Shamrock Rovers wall which deceived Budden in goals, enough to prevent her from being able to make the save as the ball hit the back of the net.

A brilliant ball from O’Gorman slipped Abbie Larkin through, but brave goalkeeping from Mahon in the Rovers goals denied the Hoops a second.

The Dublin side were probing and probing, applying severe pressure for the final 15 minutes.

And, it looked as if Sligo Rovers’ heroic performance was going to earn them a draw, until the dying moments.

In the 92th minute, the Hoops struck to get a late winner. Heartbreak for the hosts.

A superb ball in from Lia O’Leary from the left was expertly headed in by O’Gorman to seal a first win for Shamrock Rovers of the new campaign.

Sligo Rovers travel south next weekend to take on Wexford Youths.

Sligo Rovers: Amy Mahon, Leah Kelly (Keri Loughrey 71), Emma Hansberry, Lauren Boles, Emma Doherty, Casey Howe (Helen Monaghan 87), Amy Roddy, Katie Melly (Jodie Loughrey 65), Keela Scanlon, Sarah Kiernan, Alice Lillie.

Shamrock Rovers: Amanda Budden, Shauna Fox, Jessica Hennessy, Abbie Larkin, Aoife Kelly, Alannah McEvoy, Stephanie Zambra (Jaime Thompson 63), Lia O’Leary, Aine O’Gorman, Orlaith O’Mahony, Melissa O’Kane (Jessica Gargan 78).

Referee: Alan Carey.