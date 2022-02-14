Heartbreak for Carbury in FAI Junior Cup

There was heartbreak for Sligo Super League champions Carbury on Sunday as a goal late in extra-time saw them exit the FAI Junior Cup in the fifth round at the hands of Oliver Bond Celtic in Brickfield Park, Drimnagh on Sunday afternoon.

An heroic performance from John Feeney’s side saw them force the game to extra-time, although they themselves could be celebrating today had they put away one of a number of chances late on in ordinary time.

A stunning long range strike from the Dubliners in the second-half of extra-time saw them move onto the next round after what was an incredible tie in difficult conditions in Dublin.

Carbury were well aware of their status as underdogs heading into this tie, and without the services of Aaron Murren, Stephen Keenan and Niall Brennan, they knew this was going to be a big ask.

Oliver Bond are unbeaten all season in the Leinster Senior League Major Sunday League, and were heavy favourites heading into this tie.

They are also one of the favourites to potentially win this competition, so Carbury for once knew they would have to do with seeing very little of the ball.

And this certainly was the case throughout the afternoon, as the Dubliners held onto possession for large chunks of the game, with heroic performances from Carbury’s defence keeping the tie scoreless from early on.

Oliver Bond did lose a number of players earlier this month to League of Ireland sides, but even still, they have among their ranks Irish Amateur international Jimmy McHugh up top.

Vital interceptions early on from Colm Jinks and Ryan McManus at the centre of Carbury’s defence kept their clean sheet intact, before Oliver Bond had to make a change due to an unfortunate injury suffered by McHugh following a clash with Jinks.

The Sligo town side had 11 men behind the ball for large parts of the game, and to their credit they defended admirably, sticking to their game plan while they waited to get a chance.

Their first opportunity of the game came to Mark McGoldrick on 35 minutes, but his effort from an angle didn’t have the sort of power it needed to beat Jake Carey in the Oliver Bond goals.

Mark Rooney was most definitely the busier of the two keepers, and he had a big part to play in the scoreline remaining 0-0 at half-time.

A stunning save from Rooney shortly after the restart kept out a dangerous Oliver Bond effort, and minutes later Rooney was again alert, forcing a dipping effort onto the crossbar to keep his side in the game.

Carbury’s impressive defending and their movement without the ball frustrated Celtic to the point where they were forced to try their luck from distance, as they aimed to put this tie to bed before it needed extra-time.

The visitors almost took the lead on 61 minutes.

A cleverly taken corner by Ross McLoughlin came to Tyler Stallard, whose inviting ball into the box just needed a toe to force it into the net, but Jinks and Jason Lyons couldn’t get to it in time.

Carbury’s tails were up at this point, as they started to get more adventurous getting the ball forward.

Nonetheless, they still had work to do defensively, and a vital headed clearance from Gary Finan steered a dangerous cross wide for a corner that came to nothing.

There were a few hairy moments, with corners and free-kicks having to be cleared by bodies on the line, but Carbury actually could have, and will feel as though they should have gone ahead in the dying minutes.

A lovely counter-attack involving McGoldrick and Stallard saw the Celtic defence left for dead, but Stallard couldn’t get his shot around the ‘keeper who did well, coming off his line to put pressure on the Stallard.

With two minutes left on the clock, Carbury almost certainly should have gone ahead as Jason Lyons’ headed effort was well on target, but an incredible save from Carey forced it over the bar.

Extra-time beckoned, and there was a lot of tired bodies on the pitch.

The hosts again saw most of the ball in extra-time, and they thought they had taken the lead in the first-half of extra-time, as a long range effort took a wicked deflection off Ryan McManus and hit the underside of the crossbar, luckily for Carbury bouncing out of the danger zone.

Jinks put his body on the line on several occasions, alongside McManus, Rooney and Neal McKenna in the centre of midfield, with vital interceptions keeping them in the tie.

But a suckerpunch in the third minute of the second-half of extra-time did the damage.

A stunning long range effort from Ciaran Walsh flew past Rooney in the Carbury goals to seal their spot in the last 16 of the Junior Cup, a day that ended in heartbreak for the Sligo town side.

They’ll not have too much time to lick their wounds in the aftermath of that gut-wrenching defeat, as they face a huge tie this weekend in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League.

Carbury face league leaders Cartron United at MacSharry Park on Sunday afternoon, with the winners of the tie in the best position to claim league glory at the end of the season.

Carbury: Mark Rooney, Gary Finan, Ryan McManus, Colm Jinks, Mark Hannon, Gerry Brennan, Ross Mcloughlin, Neal McKenna, Mark McGoldrick, Jason Lyons, Tyler Stallard.

Oliver Bond Celtic: Jake Carey, Cian Byrne, Aaron Fagan, Dillon Quinn, Ciaran Walsh, Carl Bateman, Sean McManus, Alan King, Thomas Hannon, James McHugh, Chris Clarke.

Referee: Declan Troy.