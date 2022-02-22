Heart-breaking last minute defeat for IT Sligo ‘A’ team

There was last minute heartbreak for IT Sligo’s A team at the hands of Technological University Dublin in the semi-final of the CFAI Perpetual cup.

A 94th minute TU Dublin winner saw them advance to the final of the competition, leaving IT Sligo heartbroken after they had taken the lead in the opening minutes.

TU Dublin took the lead before going ahead, with IT Sligo equalising to make it 2-2 heading into the last minutes of this encounter.

A 94th minute goal from TU Dublin was enough to see the Dubliners advance, much to the disappointment of Neal McKenna’s side.

IT Sligo got off to a dream start with just two minutes played at the Knocknarea Arena yesterday (Tuesday).

A cross from the right by Tom Yahn was headed past Lee Steacy in the TU goals by James McGrath.

TU Dublin were on the hunt for an equaliser, and a free-kick from Eoin McPhilips just sailed wide from the edge of the box, before IT Sligo came close as a corner was headed wide.

With 13 minutes played, TU Dublin equalised straight from a corner much to the frustration of IT Sligo.

Less than a minute later, the Dubliners went 2-1 ahead.

Aaron Dobbs just tapped in as he got on the end of a cross after the IT goalkeeper was left in no-man’s land.

it Sligo had it all to do at the early stages of the game in difficult conditions at the Knocknarea Arena.

Scott Lynch’s free-kick was headed wide by Cillian Heaney, before an inviting cross from Lynch was caught by Longford goalkeeper Steacy in the TU goals.

James McGrath came close to levelling matters around the half hour mark, but his shot hit the side netting.

IT Sligo’s wall did its job on 35 minutes when it got in the way of a Harry Groome free-kick from the edge of the box.

The hosts were almost back on level terms following a lovely move before half-time.

A superb intervention from Peter Maguire initiated a dangerous attack from IT Sligo, as Tom Yahn used his strength to get past his man before letting fly, but he could only watch on in agony as his effort smacked off the far post having left the ‘keeper for dead.

A fine effort from Gary Gannon just before the half-time whistle hit the crossbar.

Shortly after the re-start, IT Sligo were back on level terms courtesy of Nathan Logue.

Both sides were desperate to try and find a winner in ordinary time.

Scott Lynch’s shot from close range failed to trouble Steacy before IT Sligo had a third goal ruled out for offside.

TU Dublin’s case wasn’t helped when they were reduced to ten men on 76 minutes as Conor Levingston was given his marching orders.

Oisin O’Reilly’s free-kick sailed wide of the target, before Luke Jennings did well to hold onto Eoin McPhillips’ free-kick on 80 minutes.

IT Sligo came agonisingly close to getting late winner in the dying stages.

First, Lee Steacy spilled the ball in front of his own goal, but one of his own defenders got there in time to clear the danger, before TU Dublin survived a goal-mouth scramble with IT Sligo just unable to get it over the line.

A lovely cross from Scott Lynch was just forced wide by Gary Gannon on 93 minutes, as the IT Sligo forward couldn’t connect right with the cross.

It looked like this tie was going to need extra-time to be settled, that was until a TU Dublin corner on 94 minutes.

The corner came to Vilius Labutis who volleyed home to give TU Dublin a late, late lead.

Bryan Lynch’s 96th minute shot was saved by Lee Steacy, with the referee blowing for full-time just seconds later, breaking IT Sligo hearts.

IT Sligo: Luke Jennings, Nathan Logue, Ultan O’Grady, Tom Yahn, Gary Gannon, Scott Lynch, Cillian Heaney, Peter Maguire, James McGrath, Oisin O’Reilly, Jason Devaney.

TU Dublin: Lee Steacy, Matt O’Brien, Dan Dobbin, Kevin Platon, Conor Levingston, Harry Groome, Eoin McPhillips, Vilius Labutis, Charlie Smith, Rob Manley, Aaron Dobbs.