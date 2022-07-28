Hartmann joins Sligo Rovers on loan from RB Leipzig; McCourt signs for Dundalk

Although all of Sligo Rovers’ attention this week has been on their European encounter with Motherwell, manager John Russell has also been busy in the transfer market.

The club announced a surprise signing on Wednesday afternoon, with winger Fabrice Hartmann joining the club on loan from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for a year.

It followed the announcement that defender Robbie McCourt had signed for Dundalk.

A statement from the club said: “The winger (21) made his debut for RB Leipzig in 2018 and has had loan spells with Paderborn and Eintracht Braunschweig in the last couple of seasons.

“He has played in a number of attacking positions in his career so far and will prove to be a threat for defenders with his pace and direct dribbling style.

“Hartmann has been capped for Germany’s National team at Underage level and joins The Bit O’ Red to bolster John Russell’s options for the remainder of this season.

Manager John Russell: “I’m delighted to welcome Fabrice to the club. He is a really exciting attacking player. He has come up through the RB Leipzig academy and has represented Germany at underage International level. He has all the qualities to become a top player. What he needs now is a platform and I feel he can thrive at Sligo Rovers.”

“Fabrice visited The Showgrounds for the first time this afternoon and will take in tomorrow’s Europa Conference League game with Motherwell before potentially making his debut against Wexford in The FAI Cup on Sunday.

Hartmann is excited about the next twelve months with the club:

"I am delighted to sign for Sligo Rovers today. I’m looking forward to a great season with the club. I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates and play as much as possible and help the team with my qualities. This is a great opportunity for me, and I am excited.”

Sligo Rovers take on Motherwell at The Showgrounds today (Thursday) but Hartmann is ineligible having missed the deadline of last week to take part in the tie.

Hartmann will wear the number 24 jersey.

Meanwhile, Rovers confirmed they received a fee from Dundalk for the signature of defender McCourt, who joined prior to the 2021 season.

Rovers said: “Robbie joined The Bit O’ Red before the start of the 2021 season from Waterford and has made 37 appearances since then.

Manager John Russell: ’I’d like to thank Robbie for all his efforts over the last 18 months. He played a crucial role in us qualifying for Europe last season. Robbie was eager to move on and play more regularly so we wish him all the best in his future career’’.

Everyone at Sligo Rovers wishes Robbie all the best for the future.”