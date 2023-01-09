Hard fought victory for Benbulben’s Under 16s against East Galway

Benbulben FC Under 16s recorded a hard fought victory in Cleveragh this weekend against a resilient team who travelled all the way up from East Galway.

Their long journey up probably contributed to Benbulben taking a 3-0 lead with first half goals from Fergal McClafferty, Conor Jack Van Rensburg and a first of the season for Thomas Burns, all scored with the assistance of a strong gale in Benbulben’s favour.

Once they got their legs stretched out properly in the second half, the East Galway lads deservedly pulled it back to 3-2.

A fine headed goal by Tom Nicholson from a corner put one more between the two sides, but East Galway again were resilient and cut Benbulben’s lead down to one.

In awful conditions both teams put in excellent performances in a very fairly contested match, and Benbulben were very relieved when the whistle finally sounded with the score in their favour.

Benbulben FC u16 squad: Darragh McGee, Adam Harte. Tom Nicholson, Adam Roberts, Finian Feehily, Conor Cannon, Dante Currid, Callum Tierney, Fergal McClafferty, James McGurrin, Conor Jack Van Rensburg, James Casserly, Shay Davis, Oisin Kane, Conor Diamond, Keelin Gilmartin, Callum Gallagher, Cathal Ward, Thomas Burns.