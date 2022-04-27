Gurteen native Molloy ‘excited’ about prospect of facing Rovers

It’s Roisin Molloy’s second season as an Athlone Town player in the Women’s National League, but for the first time ever she will come up against her hometown team Sligo Rovers this Saturday as the Bit O’Red take on Athlone in their first meeting this season.

Molloy, a Gurteen native, played her underage football with her local side Gurteen Celtic, before moving to Castlebar Celtic.

Molloy represented Sligo/Leitrim, before joining Rovers’ first Under 17 WNL side.

With nowhere to go after coming through the Under 17 side, Molloy signed for Kiltimagh Knock United in the Mayo League, before she joined Athlone Town for the 2021 season.

Now in her second year with the Midlands side, Molloy is also in her first year at Technological University of The Shannon, formerly Athlone IT.

Studying nutrition at the Midlands college, Molloy is thoroughly enjoying her time with Tommy Hewitt’s side.

“I’ve loved it ever since I joined,” she told The Sligo Champion.

“They welcomed me into the club, I’m very happy playing for them.

“It’s been a great fit for me, I can’t speak highly enough of the people at the club.

“The players are great, I’ve learned so much from Tommy, he’s a brilliant manager.”

The Midlanders currently sit seventh in the table, having picked up two wins and one draw so far this season, including a 2-0 win over Treaty on Saturday.

They sit one place and two points below Steve Feeney’s side in the table, who have three wins under their belt so far.

“It’s been an OK start, we’ve played three of the top teams and we’ve competed really well against them,” Molloy reflected on her side’s start to the campaign.

Athlone took on Treaty United on Saturday evening.

Molloy admits it will be a bit ‘strange’ taking on Rovers, but it’s a game that she is looking forward to.

“Yeah it is a bit strange when you’re from Sligo. I’m excited to play against them, it is a bit strange.

“I know one or two from gaelic, and one or two from the u17 team. I played gaelic with Leah Kelly and I played with Ciara Henry before too.”

As the newest addition to the Women’s National League, Rovers have surprised many with their positive start to the campaign.

And Molloy believes it’s positive for everyone - from young girls growing up who want to play football, and for the league as a whole.

“I think it’s great that they have joined the league, for young girls in Sligo now to have that pathway to senior football is massive.

“It can only benefit everyone in Sligo and the league as well because they’ve been very competitive since they’ve come into the league.”

While Molloy didn’t have the chance to play Under 19s for Rovers after moving on from Under 17s, she can see the benefit of the pathway for younger players.

“I was very lucky that the u17 Rovers team had started when I was at that stage, that would have been my first experience playing in the National League. That was a great experience for me.

“Unfortunately after that there wasn’t the under 19 league, or the senior team. It’s great now that there is that pathway.”

And while Athlone’s season may not have started the way they would have hoped, Molloy says mid-table is still the aim.

“This is Athlone’s third season in the league, we played Peamount last week and we were very unlucky not to get something from the game.

“We’ll be looking to get into the top half of the table, fourth or fifth will definitely be the aim.”

Steve Feeney’s Sligo Rovers travel to Athlone Town Stadium this Saturday evening to take on Athlone, who have another former Rovers player among their ranks in Manorhamilton’s Muireann Devaney.