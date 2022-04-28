Greg Bolger: ‘We’re all trying to catch Shamrock Rovers. We need to get to that level to compete with them’

18 September 2021; Greg Bolger of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers captain Greg Bolger says the Bit O’Red will need to get to Shamrock Rovers’ level if they are to compete with them for league honours.

Rovers take on the Dubliners at The Showgrounds this Friday night, and Bolger believes the Hoops are the team to beat this year again.

On the books with the Tallaght side for three years, the Wexford native knows better than most that opposition teams will always raise their game when they’re playing Shamrock Rovers.

And the 33-year-old says that in order to compete with the Hoops, who are champions for the last two consecutive seasons, Sligo Rovers will have to reach their level.

Bolger told The Sligo Champion: “We’re all trying to catch them, they’re the flag bearers for the league for the last few years.

“We’re all trying to get up to their level because they are the champions, we should be raising our game but we should be raising our game for every game not just Shamrock Rovers.

“Let’s be honest, everyone is trying to catch them. It’s no different this year, they’re the team that’s set the standard over the last few years.

“Working with Stephen Bradley and Glenn Cronin and Stephen McPhail, I know the way they operate, they’re very professional in how they go about stuff. Stephen’s taken a few years to get the players he wanted in and to play his way and he’s got them playing great football.

“We need to get to that level if we want to compete with them and obviously it’s only April.

“It’s tight. In another series of games we’ll see where teams are and they’re there for us to try to catch. They’re a big club, and the success they have had, there’s envy and jealousy among other teams when they play them wanting to up their game.”

As Bolger mentioned, it is early days yet this season. And Liam Buckley’s side have had highs and lows so far - going unbeaten in their first six games to picking up just one point from three consecutive home games.

Rovers returned to winning ways at home on Saturday evening when they beat Drogheda United, and the Rovers captain says his side need to keep working hard together as a group to keep getting results.

“Obviously we were disappointed with some results, those three home games (Shelbourne, Bohemian and UCD) only taking a point but it’s early days, it’s only April - we’re going to have ups and downs.

“Last year we started so well, we took a dip in form, maybe this year we got it a bit earlier than we expected after starting so well and expectations going so high.

“We’re under no illusions, it’s a tough league and everyone can beat everyone on their day. We just need to be at it, obviously the result in Finn Harps has helped the confidence of the group going forward.

“We haven’t got too down, and we didn’t get too high when we started so well so it’s one of those where we need to keep plugging along and keep together as a group and try and eke out results.”

That victory over Finn Harps on Easter Monday brought the Bit O’Red back to fourth place, and back in the mix.

For spells during that game, particularity in the last ten minutes, they had to withstand pressure as Harps subjected them to attack after attack.

In truth, though, that was all about the three points, and less so about the scoreline or the performance.

“It was all about getting the three points. We’ve played well at times this year and the results just haven’t gone our way, it was one of those where we knew it’s probably one of the hardest places to go, we knew it was going to be tough.

“ The grass was up to our knees, Ollie (Horgan, Finn Harps manager) up to his old tricks. We needed to win by hook or crook and we did.

“We could have been two or three up in the first-half. It doesn’t matter what the scoreline is, in the last ten minutes Finn Harps are always going to throw something at you. We dug in as a team and done well, we needed the result. It was good to get three points.”

Bolger came on as a second-half substitute in that game against Harps, his second appearance off the bench this season.

An injury early on this year meant he was forced to sit out a number of games, and Bolger is more than aware of the fact that the strength in depth among the squad this season means that even when returning from injury, nobody’s place is guaranteed.

“I started at the start of the season and got a smack on my leg, it was the first real smack I got on my leg that I broke, and it wasn’t 100%, I wasn’t fully where I wanted to be.

“The last few weeks with the games being week to week I’ve got a good two weeks of training in.

“The competition is great, very strong. It doesn’t matter who comes in, there’s changes in personnel each week and it doesn’t weaken the team. It’s going to be like that for the year, whoever comes in has to be ready to go.

“Obviously in midfield, Adam (McDonnell) started really well, Niall (Morahan) has been brilliant, Davey (Cawley) has come in and had a great game the other day against Harps. No-one’s spot is guaranteed. You have to be at it in training. It bodes well for us as a group.”

It’s clear that there’s a strong bond among the players at Rovers off the pitch, and Bolger feels that this helps when it comes to matters on the pitch.

“Whatever about the players and their ability, they’re just good people. Good people, good heads on them and that’s helped.

“Getting on, doing things together like going for coffee, that stuff off the pitch - I think it really matters. Having that team camaraderie is so important.”

On the new players who joined the group this year, the midfielder agrees that they have settled seamlessly into the squad, as people and players.

“It’s a good group that we have anyway and the lads who have come in on top of that are good people and it was easy to gel.

“The lads have been brilliant since they’ve come in. It’s only April. We need to keep working hard and see where it gets us.”

There was some eyebrows raised, then, last week when former St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Conan Byrne was dismissive regarding Rovers’ new signings when he spoke on the RTE Soccer Podcast, stating that while recruitment had been ‘okay’ these new signings hadn’t won anything, and that he believes Rovers are in a ‘false position’ and suggested expectations are too high.

The comments drew some criticism from Rovers fans, but Bolger says that kind of commentary can be used as motivation - although he passes no heed.

“You’ve got to take all that stuff with a pinch of salt. It’s probably a good thing that people are dismissive of us, we’re going in as underdogs and there’s not as much expectation, it’s a different kind of pressure.

“When we started the season and got up near the top that was a different pressure too.

“I try not to read into that stuff, they are quite dismissive of us but that’s people’s opinions, right or wrong, everyone is going to have an opinion. I’d be telling the lads ‘don’t mind that stuff, it’s about us as a group’ and kind of have that siege mentality.

“It probably does give us a bit of motivation for the lads that do read it, I don’t be reading it too much. It’s about what we can control.”

That bit of extra motivation offered by Byrne could be of use this Friday, as Rovers host their Tallaght counterparts at The Showgrounds.

The game is live on RTE.