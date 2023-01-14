Gary Boylan to miss majority of season, as Sligo Rovers confirm new signing has sustained ACL injury

Sligo Rovers have confirmed that Gary Boylan is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the 26-year-old sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season training.

The Belmullet man just returned to the Bit O’Red last week, with the club back in pre-season training late last week.

It’s a huge blow for Rovers and Boylan himself who was making a return to the club having departed in 2019.

Boylan missed the end of the 2018 season with Rovers after a serious knee injury kept him out of action, before he left the club.

A short statement from Rovers on Saturday afternoon said: “Sligo Rovers can confirm that defender Gary Boylan has sustained an ACL injury in training this week which is expected keep him out of action for the majority of the 2023 season.

"We will now support Gary in his recovery over the coming months and our thoughts are with him.”