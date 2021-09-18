Gaffney goal the difference as Rovers lose to Hoops

A first-half goal from Rory Gaffney ended Rovers’ recent good run of form, as Shamrock Rovers came away from the Showgrounds with a 1-0 win against a Sligo Rovers side who have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks.

The result means Rovers are 11 points behind the league leaders, and remain five behind St. Patrick’s Athletic in second.

For Rovers, tonight's encounter at The Showgrounds was an opportunity to not only put a very slight dent in the Hoops' title aspirations, but also a chance to resurrect their own distant title fight.

The Bit O'Red's run of two wins in a row prior to tonight's game will have given them confidence ahead of taking on the champions, who they have already beaten this season in Tallaght Stadium.

The poor run of form is behind Rovers now, and manager Liam Buckley has asserted his wishes to never look back at that form, as he is now looking forward.

Stephen Bradley's side were hoping for three points to move further ahead of St. Patrick's Athletic, who sat three points behind before tonight's meeting of first and third.

Liam Buckley's side have crept back to within five points of the Inchicore side, and knew that three points tonight would most certainly make them outside contenders for the title.

The Rovers manager was forced into two changes for this huge clash. Injuries to both Lewis Banks and Johnny Kenny during Tuesday's win over the Saints ruled out both players, with Walter Figueira and Colm Horgan coming into the side in their places.

Shane Blaney remains sidelined with a foot problem, while Regan Donelon and Mark Byrne returned to the squad.

For the visitors, there was one change as former Rovers man Aaron Greene missed out, with Lee Grace coming into the starting 11 in his place.

On a night when The Showgrounds was packed to capacity, within the current guidelines, Liam Buckley and his players were desperate to give the fans the sort of match night they would remember for years.

Shamrock Rovers were first to attack with 40 seconds on the clock, as Gaffney's dangerous cross was cleared by Horgan.

Ed McGinty had to be alert on 19 minutes to deny Gaffney from close range, with Richie Towell firing over the follow-up.

Colm Horgan then glanced wide from Adam McDonnell's free-kick, as Rovers battled hard to claim bragging rights in what is always a fiery encounter on and off the pitch.

Just before the half hour mark, the league leaders were ahead. Gary O'Neill's effort was blocked by McGinty, who forced it back into play. Gaffney was on hand to coolly slot the ball into the net through the legs of the Rovers keeper.

It was a hammer blow for Rovers who always take it up a notch when facing the Hoops.

Andre Wright had the best of the Rovers chances before half-time. First, he set himself up with a long range effort, blocked by the Dubliners' defence. Then, he nodded wide from a Rovers corner just before half-time.

Shamrock Rovers were also threatening before half-time, as McGinty had to make two important saves from Watts and Gaffney to keep his side in with a chance.

If we had learned anything from the first half, it was that Gaffney was the danger man. The former Limerick man proved this twice shortly after the re-start. His header just sailed over the crossbar and minutes later McGinty forced his effort wide of the target.

Greg Bolger tried his luck against his former side, with his effort from 25 yards proving no threat to Alan Mannus’ clean sheet as it drifted wide.

Melvyn Lorenzen had his chance to write his name in the history books on 90 minutes, but he blasted wide from close range under severe pressure as Rovers desperately tried to find an equaliser in what was a tight and tense encounter.

McGinty had to be alert on 90 minutes to deny Richie Towell, as the Dubliners continued to press for a second, which, in the end was not required.

Up next for Rovers is a trip to Dundalk next Friday as the final series of games kicks off.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt, Walter Figueira, David Cawley, Adam McDonnell, Greg Bolger, Ryan DeVries (Merlvyn Lorenzen, 67), Andre Wright.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Ronan Finn (Neil Farrugia, 83), Barry Cotter, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Sean Gannon, Gary O'Neill, Dylan Watts, Danny Mandroiu (Chris McCann, 82), Richie Towell, Rory Gaffney (Aidomo Emakhu, 87).

Referee: Neil Doyle.