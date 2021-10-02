Frustrated Rovers held by Waterford

Frustration was the theme of the night at The Showgrounds, as Sligo Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw by Waterford.

Rovers took the lead just before half—time courtesy of an Andre Wright backheel, with the Blues equalising early in the second-half.

Neither side really created any clear cut chances of note in the second-half, sharing the spoils.

With eight games left, tonight's game against Waterford felt like a must win for Sligo Rovers, who are aiming for a third place finish.

They know they won't have it all their own way, and their inconsistent form of late means the Bit O'Red are looking closely over their shoulder at Derry City who were three points behind before tonight's game at The Showgrounds.

Two defeats in a row, against Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, mean Liam Buckley's side are under pressure once again.

John Mahon's suspension meant he missed out, while Robbie McCourt filled in at centre-back with Colm Horgan at left-back.

David Cawley remains sidelined, while Shane Blaney is still out with a foot injury.

Rovers were beaten by the Blues in their last meeting, during their horrific run of form in which they lost seven consecutive games in all competitions.

In what was a truthfully very scrappy first half, it was Rovers who were first to test the waters.

A lovely long ball from Garry Buckley was run onto by Kenny, but the 18-year-old didn't get the connection he desired.

Ed McGinty saved well from Quitirna Junior Armado's powerful shot on 19 minutes, with Pheonix Patterson next to test McGinty, although this effort didn't trouble the Rovers netminder.

Kenny and Banks both attempted shots to open their scoring, as Rovers were growing frustrated at their lack of opportunities in front of goal.

Ryan DeVries left it too late to unleash his shot as he worked his way goalwards, before the opener eventually arrived.

Niall Morahan won the ball back, before playing it short to Bolger. The visiting defence was somewhat distracted as they felt they should have had a free, but those protests fell on deaf ears.

Bolger's cross was nodded in front of goal by Kenny, with Wright well placed to backheel it into the net to give his side the lead.

That lead lasted only four minutes into the second-half, as the Blues were level.

There's a rumour down south that Marc Bircham's magic trick is his half-time team-talk, and that certainly felt like the case.

Prince Mutswunguma's perfectly weighted through ball was placed into the net by Patterson with a lovely finish to level the scoring.

The home fans were growing frustrated as Rovers were not having much joy in the final third.

Kenny and Wright both hit the side-netting as Rovers desperately sought a late winner.

Bohemian’s victory over Longford Town earlier in the evening leaves them just five points behind Rovers with a game in hand.

A goal-line clearance from McCourt in the 90th minute denied Patterson a second goal of the night.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt, Colm Horgan, Niall Morahan (Mark Byrne, 90), Greg Bolger, Adam McDonnell, Ryan DeVries, Johnny Kenny (Walter Figueira, 80), Andre Wright.

Waterford: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, Kyle Ferguson, Eddie Nolan, Cameron Evans, Shane Griffin (Jack Stafford, 50), Niall O'Keeffe, Anthony Wordsworth, Phoenix Patterson, Quitirna Junior Armado, Prince Mutswunguma.

Referee: John McLoughlin.