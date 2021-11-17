Four Sligo players included in Connacht Under 15s squad

Four Sligo footballers have been named in the Connacht squad for the FAI Schools Under 15 Girls’ Interprovincial Tournament as the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh plays host this weekend.

The Ursuline College trio of Sophie Quinn, Rachel McGoldrick and Mairead McIntyre have been included, as has Lesley Ann Sweeney of Coláiste Muire, Ballymote.

The Interprovincial series will be the first step in the process of selecting the FAI Schools International Development squad of 18 players who will compete in the Bob Docherty Cup. The 2021/22 campaign will see the Republic of Ireland Schools select travel to Newcastle for the Home Nations event. The International series will take place during the Easter Break from Sunday, April 10 to Thursday, April 14. Prior to that the squad will take on England in the annual John Read Trophy as well as a friendly with Northern Ireland in the build-up to this season’s International run.

With this in mind, all eyes will be on the Interprovincial series to scout for the best talent on display within our network of post primary schools. The three day event will see a series of six matches played with Provinces awarded two points for a win and one point for a draw. The format leaves for an exciting finale in the Sunday morning outings.

Republic of Ireland Schools Head Coach, Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) is facing into his fourth season in charge and relishes the opportunity to view the latest crop of players to make the cut at provincial level.

Berkeley will invite 32 players in for an initial assessment following the Interprovincial series as he goes in search of his final squad for the Schools’ International campaign.

The Tallaght native won the John Read Trophy and Bob Docherty Cup in his debut season in 2018 and followed this up again in 2019 with an extraordinary double. In 2020, the Irish lost out to England in the John Read Trophy before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to all football activities, thus leaving the Bob Docherty Cup falling victim to cancellation.

Richard will be joined once again by his management team of Coaches Emma Mullin, Katie McCarthy (St. Colman’s Community College, Midleton), Scott Gaynor (Presentation SS, Wexford) and Karen Henry (Mulroy College, Milford).