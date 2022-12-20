Former Sligo Rovers defender Shane Blaney signs for Motherwell

Former Sligo Rovers defender Shane Blaney has joined Scottish Premier League side Motherwell on a two and a half year deal.

Blaney scored an incredible free-kick in the win over Motherwell at The Showgrounds in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie, and caught the eye of the club.

“Shane is someone who we have watched closely since that European tie where I felt he played very well in both legs,” manager Steven Hammell said.

“He has had an impressive season with Sligo and we think he can continue that upward trajectory with us at Fir Park. He will give us additional competition in defensive areas and will push the likes of Lamie, Solholm and Mugabi for a start.”

The Donegal man spent two years at Sligo Rovers having returned from the UK, and became a first team regular in 2022 having struggled with injuries in 2021.

“This is a really exciting move for me,” Blaney added.

“I’ve loved my time at Sligo and want to continue to improve and add to my game here at Motherwell.

“There is a lot of really talented players in this squad already and I can’t wait to get going.”

Blaney will wear the number 20 this season and will not be able to feature in any matchday squads until January 1 2023.

Meanwhile, Riverstown native Johnny Kenny is reportedly set to join Shamrock Rovers on loan from Celtic.

Kenny is currently on loan with Queen’s Park, but regular game time has proved to be difficult to find.

Sligo Rovers fans had hoped that a deal could be done to bring the former Bit O’Red man home, but it looks as though he is set to join the Tallaght side with interest also from Dundalk.