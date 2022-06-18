First win for John Russell as manager, as Rovers hammer Finn Harps

John Russell’s reign as Sligo Rovers manager started in the perfect fashion as his Sligo Rovers side beat Finn Harps 3-0 at The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Aidan Keena scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season either side of Karl O’Sullivan’s fine strike to give Rovers all three points against a Harps side desperately trying to avoid relegation.

There’s been changes at The Showgrounds since their last game against UCD before the mid-season break, with Russell appointed manager during the break.

That break ended up being a week longer than initially planned, with the game against Dundalk postponed due to international call-ups.

Tonight’s visitors to The Showgrounds have endured a difficult season, winning just one game on the road and losing four of their last five games.

They were without both Bastien Hery and Ryan Connolly through suspension, while Dave Webster was also absent.

Ollie Horgan made two changes from the side that drew with Derry City, with Hery and Connolly missing out while Yoyo Mahdy and Barry McNamee coming back into the starting 11.

John Russell also made a few changes. Max Mata, Lewis Banks and David Cawley started with Adam McDonnell and Greg Bolger suspended, while Colm Horgan missed out altogether.

The Bit O’Red had dropped to sixth place following Friday night’s games, while Harps were still in ninth place just two points clear of UCD at the bottom.

Rovers had used to break to implement Russell’s new philosophies for his side, and it showed as the hosts burst into action from the off, going 2-0 up with just six minutes on the clock.

With two minutes gone, Rovers took the lead. Former Harps man Karl O’Sullivan saw his harmless cross cleared by the Harps rearguard. Luckily for the Bit O’Red, it came straight into the path of the relentless Keena who fired his powerful effort past McGinley, and Rovers were in dreamland.

The home fans had barely taken their seats after celebrating the first goal, when they were celebrating again.

Shane Blaney’s superb diagonal ball from defence looked like it was heading into the arms of Mark Anthony McGinley, but the hard working O’Sullivan raced through and beat the Harps netminder to it, and got his shot spot on target between the posts to double his side’s lead with six minutes on the clock.

It meant Harps had an impossible task, and while Rovers were comfortable they still had to be on their toes as Ollie Horgan’s side grew into the game.

Eric McWoods forced Ed McGinty into a save on 12 minutes when he beat Paddy Kirk, but the American couldn’t direct his shot away from the Rovers netminder.

Rovers had a couple of chances to extend their lead further, but went in at the break the happier of the two sides with that 2-0 lead.

Nando Pijnaker came on for the second-half in place of Garry Buckley, while Harps brought on new signing Dylan Duncan in place of Yoyo Mahdy.

Conditions deteriorated significantly for the second-half, with wind and rain persisting.

Keena should have made it 3-0 to John Russell’s side on 69 minutes. Mata played Keena through on goal, but the 23-year-old just dragged his shot wide.

Harps were threatening, and while they were seeing a lot more of the ball the Rovers clean sheet rarely felt threatened.

Youngster Kailin Barlow made his first appearance of the season as he came on for the last ten minutes in place of captain David Cawley.

And while Harps were putting the pressure on trying to rescue something late on, it was Rovers who struck next.

A lovely ball from O’Sullivan found Keena who tucked his shot into the net to make it 3-0 to the hosts on what was a super night for John Russell and his side.

The Bit O’Red are back into fifth place following that crucial win over Finn Harps.

Next, they travel to county Louth on Friday evening to take on Drogheda United before attention turns to European action.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, Garry Buckley (Nando Pijnaker, 46), Paddy Kirk, Karl O’Sullivan, David Cawley (Kailin Barlow, 80), Niall Morahan, Will Fitzgerald, Max Mata (Seamas Keogh, 69), Aidan Keena.

Finn Harps: Mark McGinley, Jose Carrillo, Ethan Boyle, Conor Tourish, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon (Mark Timlin, 79), Ryan Rainey, Barry McNamee, Yoyo Mahdy (Dylan Duncan, 46), Eric McWoods, Filip Mihaljevic (Luke Rudden, 82).

Referee: Damien McGraith.