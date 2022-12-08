Fan favourite Richard Brush signs with Sligo Rovers for 2023

Veteran goalkeeper Richard Brush is the latest player to commit to Sligo Rovers for the 2023 season.

Brush re-joined the Bit O’ Red in January 2021 from Cliftonville for his fourth spell with the club, and has since made nine appearances including impressive appearances in 2022 against the likes of Drogheda United and Finn Harps in March.

Brush was outstanding towards the end of the 2022 season when he filled in for the injured Luke McNicholas including a stellar performance in the final home game of the season, when Rovers beat St Patrick’s Athletic.

Brush is a league winner with Rovers having been part of the squad that lifted the title back in 2012 and is in his fourth spell with the club having originally joined back in 2006, quickly becoming a favourite. The experienced net-minder also played with Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps, Ballinamallard and the aforementioned Cliftonville.

Manager John Russell is delighted that Brush has extended his stay: “I’m delighted Richard has agreed to stay with the club next season.

“Brushy is a player who knows the club inside out. He brings a wealth of experience and, he is a leader within the group. He demands high standards in training and knows what it takes to win trophies and be successful.

"He showed his quality when called upon last season and he still has plenty more to offer.

“Brushy is now starting to transition from a player into a coach and I feel he will be a big influence on the young generation of goalkeepers at our club.

" He is full of energy and enthusiasm and is an infectious character. His knowledge and skill set will be invaluable moving forward.

Sligo Rovers is his club and I know he’s determined to keep pushing and raising the levels both on and off the pitch.”

Many of the Rovers squad now have an interest in the coaching side of the game and Brush is no different as he has started his UEFA Goalkeeping coaching badges recently and will look to develop this over time and begin to think about a career in professional football, post-playing through coaching, with the help of the club.

The English born goalkeeper is happy to have agreed to sign ahead of the 2023 season:

“I am really happy to be here again next season. I felt I stepped in last season and did well and it was an enjoyable season for us all with the European run during the Summer.

“That is where we want to be so we all know we need to get back there and that will be the aim for the club and us as players.

“I enjoy passing on some of my experiences to the younger lads in the squad and I’ll continue to help them as much as I can in the future.”

Pre-season training is just a number of weeks away as John Russell and his squad report back in early January.

Pre-season friendlies will be announced soon as well as the SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures for the 2023 season which are fully released next Thursday.