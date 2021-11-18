Fan favourite Banks signs new Rovers deal

Lewis Banks of Sligo Rovers applauds the supporters after his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The 2021 season hasn’t even come to an end yet, but preparations for 2022 are in full swing, with Lewis Banks becoming the latest player to sign on the dotted line for next season.

It will be a fourth season for Banks wearing the red and white of Rovers, a spell in which he has become a real fan favourite due to his hard work, consistent performances and huge goals this year.

Banks has played over 70 league games in his time in Sligo.

He was voted the club’s Player of the Year in 2019 before helping the club secure successive European qualifications in the last two campaigns as first-choice right-back.

He is nominated for Player of the Year again this campaign for Rovers.

The 24-year-old is the latest player to sign for 2022, with 14 now committed.

Lewis Banks said: “I’m delighted to sign. When I first signed here qualifying for Europe was the big aim. We’ve done that twice now and it’s a real achievement to do that. I didn’t know what to expect when I left England to come here but next season will be my fourth year and it tells you how much I’ve enjoyed it.

“I’ve good relationships with people at the club and I wouldn’t stay without that. It counts for a lot and I’ve liked playing here for the last three seasons.

“I look back on the year that we finished third and it could have been more with the start we had. I missed pre-season and some of the early games because of an injury. It was tough to get back in but I do find with a good run of games you are far better for it. I had that and felt I contributed over the course of the season.

“I told my Dad I was going to score this season and it was nice to prove it to him. The three goals were all winning goals but the one against Longford is the one that stands out. That was a great moment. I’d like to get more of them next season.

“I think the squad gets stronger every season and that has been reflected in how we have done. We want to keep rising. As much as securing back to back Europe is an achievement, a trophy would really top it off. That would be a different level. We have to aim for that.”

Banks was one of the first new signings made by Liam Buckley.

The Rovers boss is delighted to see the former Stoke City man commit further to the club.

Liam Buckley said: “It’s great to bring Lewis into a fourth season here. He’s been a fantastic player for the club for the last three years.

“His conditioning is second to none. He has come up with some big moments and I’ve been delighted for him. He gives it everything and he has a real feel for the club after these last few years.

“Lewis has slotted in at different roles as well in the team and that reflects his ability as a defender firstly but also as a player.

“The goals he’s scored shows he can play further up the pitch and as we know from the back four he gets up into those attacking areas.

“It’s another quality player in our squad for next season and I’m really pleased.”