Excitement builds for new season as Sligo Rovers’ 2023 fixtures are revealed

Sligo Rovers will start and finish their season against Shamrock Rovers. Pictured is a meeting between the two sides in 2022. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile.

Sligo Rovers now know their fixture list for the 2023 season after all fixtures were released on Thursday afternoon.

Rovers already knew they would host Shamrock Rovers in the opening weekend of the league on February 18th.

Then they will travel to UCD, followed by a trip to Drogheda the next weekend.

The next home game will take place on March 11th, with Tim Clancy’s St Patrick’s Athletic the visitors.

The mid-season break is a bit later this year, starting after the fixtures on June 9th, with the league resuming two weeks later.

Rovers will travel to Tallaght in November for their final league game of the season.

There are just three mid-week games scheduled at present with trips to Shelbourne in April and St Patrick’s Athletic in May included as well as Shamrock Rovers visiting The Showgrounds on Monday June 5th.

The FAI Cup begins in July with the first round scheduled for weekending July 21st.

As part of the fixture list, the four Men’s teams competing in UEFA Club Competitions will have two fixtures moved forward to earlier in the season to ease fixture congestion and enhance competitiveness of these teams featuring in Europe.

There is also an extended break for the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division between June 11 and August 19 due to the Republic of Ireland WNT’s participation in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The Rovers women’s side also host Shamrock Rovers in their opening game of the season on March 4th.

A trip to Wexford is the next game for Steve Feeney’s side, followed by two home games against Peamount and Treaty.

Rovers take on Peamount in Dublin in their final game of the season on November 11th.

5pm on Saturday will become the new kick off time for all home fixtures in 2023.

The decision was made to help grow attendances as the club felt supporters might have a better opportunity of attending games at this time, rather than at 2pm during the day, as they were last season.