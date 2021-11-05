Europe beckons for Sligo Rovers

Adam McDonnell of Sligo Rovers celebrates after his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park in Dublin. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile.

Sligo Rovers will play European football again in 2022 after they beat St Patrick’s Athletic at Inchicore for the first time since 2018.

First half goals from Johnny Kenny and Ryan De Vries were followed up by Adam McDonnell’s first goal for the Bit O’Red in injury time, at the end of a lively game at Richmond Park.

The win, coupled with Derry’s draw with Finn Harps, means the Candystripes cannot catch third placed Rovers who will play in the Europa Conference League again next summer.

Rovers boss Liam Buckley made just the single change from last time out, with Mark Byrne replacing Walter Figueira, Sligo’s only switch from the win over Longford Town earlier in the week.

Knowing a win might be enough to secure third place, depending on the result in Ballybofey, Rovers started the brighter.

The ever-industrious Kenny saw his snapshot from the edge of the area saved by Saints net-minder Viteslav Jaros. But there was very little the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper could do on eleven minutes when De Vries delivered a sumptuous opener.

As he did against the same opposition at The Showgrounds in September, the New Zealander opened up his body, before effortlessly guiding the ball into the opposite corner from the angle for his second goal of the season.

The visitors had only opened the lead when they had to rely on a superb double-handed reaction save from Ed McGinty to keep out Lee Desmond’s header.

This heralded a spell of pressure from the cup finalists who went close courtesy of a wicked Jamie Lennon volley on 24 minutes. While McGinty got in front of a deflected effort from the lively Darragh Burns.

The Irish underage international was at it again eight minutes from the break.

Ian Bermingham knocking the ball past Garry Buckley only to be denied by another sprawling save from young McGinty.

Despite the pressure, Rovers remained steadfast and hit their second two minutes from the break.

Jaros did enough to keep out Kenny’s initial shot from Robbie McCourt’s well-placed cross. But the Riverstown teen was not to be denied his eleventh goal of his first season in senior football as he smashed home the rebound from point blank range.

Rovers continued to pull off the defensive heroics into the second half. John Mahon leaping in front of Robbie Benson’s goalward strike on 54 minutes.

While luck certainly played its part two minutes later when Chris Forrester failed to make contact with the ball after McGinty touched Billy King’s cut-back into the path of the former Aberdeen attacker with an open goal on offer.

Rovers could have settled the argument with 22 minutes to go.

Mark Byrne fizzing the ball first time past Jaros’ post, with an unmarked De Vries waiting at the back post.

While both substitute Nahum Lambert and Benson flashed headers wide of the Rovers’ goal as Pat’s continued to question the vistors’ resolve.

Rovers passed up another opportunity to clinch the points on 80 minutes, but Jaros came out on top in the one-on-duel as he got down in time to keep out Wright’s placed effort.

But any fears of another disappointing night in Dublin for the Bit O’Red vanished into the crisp Inchicore air when Rovers had their third in added time.

A static Saints defence allowing Adam McDonnell’s set piece from out wide, float all the way to the back post and beyond a dismayed Jaros.

The victory confirms Rovers’ place in the top three and a cash boost of a minimum €250,000 for the Showgrounds coffers.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Vitezslav Jaros; Jak Hickman (Sam Bone 66), Lee Desmond, Paddy Barrett (Jason McClelland 82), Ian Bermingham; Jamie Lennon (Nahum Lambert 66), Chris Forrester; Darragh Burns, Robbie Benson, Alfie Lewis (Matty Smith HT); Ronan Coughlan (Billy King HT).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt; Greg Bolger (Niall Morahan 69), Adam McDonnell, Mark Byrne (Colm Horgan 79); Ryan De Vries (Walter Figueira 87); Johnny Kenny (Romeo Parkes 79), Andre Wright.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.