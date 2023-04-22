Eighth goal of the season for Max Mata as Sligo Rovers beat UCD

Max Mata’s eighth goal of the season was added to by a Fabrice Hartmann double to see Sligo Rovers overcome UCD 3-1 at The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Mata scored early on to put Rovers ahead, before Hartmann made it 2-0.

Mark Dignam pulled one back for UCD, with Hartmann adding a third in the second half to make sure of all three points for the Bit O’Red.

Manager John Russell made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Drogheda United last weekend.

James Finnerty made his first start for the Bit O’Red as he came in for the injured Johan Mahon.

Stefan Radosavljevic, Lukas Browning and Frank Liivak all dropped to the bench with Kailin Barlow, Niall Morahan and Johan Brannefalk coming into the team.

Youngster Eli Rooney was named on the bench for the first time.

Russell’s men had not kept a clean sheet in their opening ten games, and had won just once in their previous five games coming into tonight’s meeting with the league’s bottom side.

Andy Myler’s men collected their first win of the season last weekend when they were 1-0 winners over Cork City, and lost seven of their opening ten games.

But, Rovers would have been wary of their opponents, particularly given the fact that the Bit O’Red just about beat their opponents 3-2 in their first meeting of the season earlier in the year, with Max Mata scoring a hat-trick that night.

After the disappointing defeat to Shelbourne, a game Rovers dominated but ended up losing, Russell would have been keen to get three points from this game.

The hosts started the game on top, and made life difficult for UCD from the very start.

A determined Max Mata closed down Kian Moore, setting up Barlow but the Sligo native couldn’t get the shot away as Moore recovered in time.

Seconds later, Rovers were ahead. Barlow’s corner fell nicely for Mata who nodded powerfully past Moore to score his eighth goal of the campaign, already overtaking his tally of 7 goals from 2022 with just 11 games played.

It was all Rovers as UCD struggled to get to grips with their lethal attack.

Hartmann’s corner came to James Finnerty at the back post, but the former Bohs man couldn’t get to it.

With 25 minutes played, the Bit O’Red got a deserved second goal. Nando Pijnaker found Hartmann, with the RB Leipzig loanee chesting it down before playing it to Barlow.

Hartmann surged forward to collect the pass from Barlow again, with the German beating a couple of defenders and slotting home to double their lead.

Barlow flashed a shot wide on the half hour mark, with Mata then nodding wide from Reece Hutchinson’s cross.

Mata was close to a second again on 39 minutes, after a corner, but his effort drifted wide.

Just before half-time, Mark Dignam pulled one back for the students, to give Andy Myler’s side a glimmer of hope going into the break.

The hosts were applying the pressure again in the second half as they sought a third goal to try and make sure of the points.

Luke McNicholas was called into action just after the hour mark, as Dara Keane got on the end of Behan’s free-kick, but the Rovers netminder comfortably saved.

Hartmann continued to cause problems for the UCD defence for the closing stages. First, his effort was wide after a long run forward, before his pass came to Morahan with the Leitrim man sending his effort straight into the arms of Moore.

On 76 minutes, Rovers got a deserved third goal. The UCD defence could not stop the run of Hartmann, and a deflection helped the ball into the net.

Frank Liivak’s curling effort on 84 minutes was wide of the target, but Rovers held out in the end for an important win.

It’s a busy weekend for Rovers next weekend as they travel to Dublin twice.

On Friday night, they travel to Tallaght to take on Shamrock Rovers, before hitting the road to Dublin again on Monday night where they will face St Patrick’s Athletic.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Johan Brannefalk (Lukas Browning, 83), James Finnerty, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson, Fabrice Hartmann (Frank Liivak, 78), Niall Morahan, Greg Bolger, Kailin Barlow (David Cawley, 83), Will Fitzgerald, Max Mata (Stefan Radosavljevic, 88).

UCD: Kian Moore, Evan Osam (Daniel Norris, 13), Jack Keaney, Adam Wells, Jesse Dempsey (Sam Clarke, 80), Brendan Barr, Mark Dignam, Ciaran Behan, Dara Keane (Harry O'Connor, 80), Alex Nolan, Jake Doyle (Danu Kinsella Bishop, 63).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.