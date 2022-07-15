Ed McGinty the hero as Sligo Rovers beat Bala on penalties to progress in Europe

Ed McGinty is embraced by his team-mates as he saves a penalty to bring Rovers through to the next round of the Europa Conference League. Pic: Carl Brennan.

He’s been a vital player for Sligo Rovers over the last couple of years, and Ed McGinty showed just why he’s the focus of so much attention from clubs over the water as the 22-year-old ensured his side’s place in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round where they will meet his hometown team Motherwell after beating Bala Town on penalties.

McGinty saved two penalties and pulled off a string of incredible saves on the night to keep Rovers in the game.

The Welsh side put in an heroic performance and won the tie 1-0 on the night with David Edwards putting them ahead in the first-half, bringing the tie to 2-2 on aggregate.

Neither side could find a winner in ordinary time, forcing the game to extra-time on a night where around 3,800 fans were packed into The Showgrounds.

Again, there was nothing to separate the sides in extra-time and penalties loomed. McGinty saved two penalties to bring Rovers through to the next round with The Showgrounds erupting.

Rovers brought a 2-1 lead into Thursday’s second leg encounter against their Welsh counterparts, having gone 1-0 down after five minutes at Park Hall is Oswestry the previous week.

John Russell was thrilled with his side’s response to going behind on that occasion, but he knew the Bit O’Red would have to be cautious, particularly with the weight of expectation on their shoulders.

Nando Pijnaker missed out through suspension following his dismissal against Bala in the first leg, with Garry Buckley coming into the team in his place.

Frank Liivak was handed his first start, as Will Fitzgerald dropped to the bench.

Bala manager Colin Caton also made two changes to his side.

Bradley Bauress and Oliver Southern came into the starting 11 with Oliver Shannon and Calum Woods dropping to the bench.

It was a tense opening period, with neither side willing to take too many risks.

While Rovers would have wanted to make sure of their place in the next round, a draw would have been sufficient and so the onus was really on the Cymru Premier side if they were to put the pressure on.

In terms of goal-mouth action, there was little to discuss in those opening minutes. Adam McDonnell’s corner was nodded wide by Niall Morahan, with Shane Blaney getting his head to Karl O’Sullivan's corner, but forcing it wide again.

Bala’s direct approach was causing Rovers problems defensively in the opening half, with their experience shining through.

They were looking the most likely to score, in truth, and were looking like a completely different side to the one that Rovers beat last week.

When Rovers failed to deal with a cross on 35 minutes, the Lakesiders capitalised.

Bauress’ cross came to former Welsh international David Edwards whose outstretched leg got enough power behind the shot to beat McGinty.

It was now 2-2 on aggregate, and not the kind of start that Russell would have wanted from his side.

Blaney’s free-kick before half-time skimmed the crossbar, with the Bala defence doing enough to keep the Rovers attack quiet, not an easy feat considering the form both Max Mata and Aidan Keena have found themselves in lately.

An outstanding save from McGinty on 50 minutes denied Lassana Mendes, the goalscorer last week, after he got on the end of Chris Venables’ cross.

Jamies Davies should have made it 2-0 to his side when he burst through one-on-one with McGinty after shaking off Colm Horgan.

McGinty came off his line to meet Davies who just needed to take it around the Rovers ‘keeper, but McGinty did enough to take it away from the Bala 10 without fouling him.

Some questioned whether or not this would be the turning point, but it was Bala who really continued to press.

Blaney cleared the ball off the line in injury time, with the visitors continuing to press in those dying minutes.

Fitzgerald came close from O’Sullivan’s corner, but we were headed into extra-time and both teams would need to keep going for another 30 minutes.

Somehow, Bala didn’t score when they had three bites at the cherry. Davies’ effort was saved by McGinty at close range, the follow up from Venables hit the crossbar and came to Luke Wall who just couldn’t get it over the line.

Cillian Heaney then found himself in a good position on the right hand side, but selflessly tried to square it to a team-mate, allowing Bala the time to clear the danger.

Now, we were headed for penalties and they would be shooting into the Pet Stop Stand, which was full to the brim despite the rain.

Bala would go first.

Venables scored the first for his side, with David Cawley going first for Rovers and confidently tucking past Ramsay.

Edwards made it 2-1, with Kirk levelling the score to make it 2-2.

Spittle’s penalty was saved by McGinty, with Keena scoring his to give Rovers a 3-2 lead after three penalties.

Kay scored next for Bala, and Blaney made it 4-3. Wall had to score his, but he couldn’t beat the Rovers ‘keeper who had his homework done.

And The Showgrounds erupted.

They did it the hardest way possible, but all that matters for Rovers is that they are through to the next round where they will take on Motherwell at Fir Park in the second round.

This means a huge deal to the club, with the financial rewards huge for a club like Rovers.

But, for everyone involved this was an unforgettable night leaving everyone with precious memories.

On to Motherwell, and perhaps more special memories will be made.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan (Lewis Banks, 64), Garry Buckley, Shane Blaney, Paddy Kirk, Frank Liivak (Will Fitzgerald, 46), Adam McDonnell (Kailin Barlow, 99)e, Niall Morahan (David Cawley, 70), Karl O'Sullivan, Max Mata (Cillian Heaney, 70), Aidan Keena.

Bala Town: Alex Ramsay, Nathan Peate, Ross White, Oliver Southern (Johnny Spittle, 105), Bradley Bauress (Luke Wall, 89), Antony Kay, Lassana Mendes, Kieran Smith, David Edwards, Chris Venables, Paul Rutherford (James Davies, 52 [Naim Arsan, 114).

Referee: Jochem Kamphuis.