Double delight for Sligo Leitrim sides in Limerick

Two Sligo Leitrim sides were celebrating in Limerick on Sunday as they won silverware at the Kennedy Cup and Gaynor Cup competitions held over the weekend.

John McAteer’s Under 14 side were crowned winners of the Kennedy Trophy, while Neal McKenna’s Under 13 girls won the Gaynor U13 shield.

As McAteer’s side scored the winning goal, the Sligo Leitrim girls were warming up on an adjacent pitch, before winning silverware of their own on the exact same pitch shortly afterwards.

It was an outstanding weekend for football in the North-West, creating memories for life for the players and their families.

“I’m delighted for the kids more than anything else and the work that they put into it,” John McAteer told The Sligo Champion.

“I’m delighted for them and their families/ We’ve done a lot of travelling around the country this past couple of months. It’s nice to get a reward at the end of it all.”

The u14 boys scored a late goal in the second-half of extra-time in their Kennedy Trophy final against North Tipperary to win the trophy.

It looked as though the game was headed for penalties as the sides couldn’t be separated in ordinary time and for the first half of extra-time.

Manager McAteer was even preparing for the penalty shoot-out, which luckily wasn’t needed as they got that all important winner.

“Yeah I spoke to one or two of them about penalties to see who would fancy it and in fairness to them a couple of them put their hands up.

“We were planning on making a couple of changes for penalties but thankfully it didn’t happen. We didn’t need to do it.”

The competition has been ongoing since September in place of the ordinary summer week long tournament due to Covid-19.

McAteer and his players have seen plenty of the country. In the league phase, they met DDSL, Drogheda and Kilkenny.

They drew with Drogheda and lost to both DDSL and Kilkenny, qualifying them for the Kennedy Trophy.

They were then drawn away to West Cork/East Waterford in the quarter-finals which was an away trip with everyone staying overnight.

They then travelled to Cahir to take on South Tipperary last weekend, before travelling to Limerick this weekend.

“We’ve seen the whole country at this stage,” McAteer joked.

But, on a serious note, the experience gained by his players is invaluable going forward.

“This group will take a lot out of that. It’s only the trophy, it means a lot to them. It’s massive for the kids.

“It’s not easy, I know the type of tournament that it is you find your level but it’s not easy to go and win it then at your own level.

“It’s a good achievement for them to get over the line.”

Victories like these don’t come around too often, which is why Sunday’s success will be cherished by all who were involved.

For the league to win a trophy at both the Kennedy Cup and the Gaynor Cup is huge.

“To see their faces after the final whistle in celebration. It was great. For the Sligo Leitrim league to go down there and win, it’s not often we win those tournaments at any level.

“It’s good for the league, we are a small league and we’re punching above our weight. There’s a lot of good work going into underage sport here in Sligo.

“There’s a lot of people involved and giving their time. There’s a lot of people around Sligo Rovers, Sligo Leitrim, a lot of good people giving their time to kids sport. You can see the benefits of it.”

The benefits of the Kennedy Cup to players doesn’t need any explanation.

The structure means that all teams go into groups with teams of similar ability and have a chance of winning something near the end, which keeps everyone interested.

But it’s been a massive topic of discussion in football circles in recent weeks as the FAI’s decision to delay the 2022 Under 14 National League season to facilitate the Kennedy Cup has caused some controversy.

McAteer wants to see some resolution found somewhere by both the FAI and the SFAI.

He feels the competition needs to be supported.

“That’s the great thing about the tournament. That’s why we need to support the tournament in Ireland. It’s massive. It creates memories for people for the rest of their lives. With the League of Ireland we should try and integrate it into the League of Ireland.

“I would feel that the onus is on the SFAI and the FAI now to try and come together to find a way where the best players can play in the League of Ireland but also that they can play Kennedy Cup as well.”

Meanwhile, moments after the Sligo Leitrim boys celebrated their trophy success, the Under 13 girls were doing the exact same thing as they claimed the shield with a victory over Clare.

“For the effort they put in over the year (it’s brilliant), it’s been two years really with this group cause of Covid. We’ve had the same group,” said manager Neal McKenna.

“It’s unreal. We’ve been training twice a week, three times sometimes and we’ve been getting 18-20 every session. They deserve it. It’s all for the kids anyway.”

The girls’ path to the final in Limerick on Sunday brought them on a slightly less scenic route as they faced just one away game in Donegal.

McKenna’s squad boasts a huge amount of local talent, with nine of his players travelling regularly to the regional centre of excellence in Castlebar.

Three players were selected for the Connacht inter-provincial squad, and were later involved in national squad assessments.

To win something at the end of an impressive campaign is the icing on the cake for everyone.

“It’s great. It’s not about the winning for us, it is for them. You should try and tell them it’s not about the winning! It’s life or death with them.

“We set out the fundamentals at that age group and work on that but there’s some really good players. They’re a great bunch.

“And it’s good to get the experience of winning in a final as well for them so they’re not just going and being over-awed by the occasion. They’re a good bunch.”

McKenna was also delighted for McAteer’s side.

“They were playing just before us on the same pitch and all the supporters were there.

“We were warming up on the pitch beside it so when they scored the girls stopped warming up for a minute and I just said ‘girls don’t mind them’, but they couldn’t. Deadly for them. A good successful weekend for Sligo Leitrim.”

It was fitting, then, that the girls side won silverware on the same weekend that Sligo Rovers were accepted into the Women’s National League.

To have that platform there, McKenna says, is huge.

“Especially for parents, they put a lot of time in. We’ve girls coming in from Blacklion, coming into Ballisodare every Tuesday or Wednesday night and Friday nights and Sunday mornings.

“For those parents to know that there’s a pathway for the girls to play in Sligo it’s great. Especially merging with the IT. Colm Jinks has done serious work there. It’s great that the league accepted them and it’s great that there’s a platform for the girls to stay within Sligo.”

One thing that is clear from this very successful weekend is that the footballing future is bright in the Sligo Leitrim leagues.