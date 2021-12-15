Sligo

Double delight for Sligo Leitrim sides in Limerick

Sligo Leitrim Under 13 girls who won the Gaynor U13 shield. Pic: Sligo Leitrim Youths.

The Sligo Leitrim Under 14 boys who won the Kennedy Trophy at the Kennedy Cup. Pic: Sligo Leitrim Youths.

Jessica Farry

Two Sligo Leitrim sides were celebrating in Limerick on Sunday as they won silverware at the Kennedy Cup and Gaynor Cup competitions held over the weekend.

John McAteer’s Under 14 side were crowned winners of the Kennedy Trophy, while Neal McKenna’s Under 13 girls won the Gaynor U13 shield.

