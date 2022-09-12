Disastrous second half for Sligo Rovers sees Galway take three points

Emma Doherty rushes to celebrate with Paula McGrory as she puts Sligo Rovers ahead against Galway WFC. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Paula McGrory’s two goals weren’t enough for Sligo Rovers as Galway WFC took control in the second half to bring all three points home.

Rovers took the lead twice, with Galway responding on each occasion to leave the sides level 2-2 at the break.

Alan Murphy’s side took control after the break and added three further goals with no response from Rovers - the same outcome from their August meeting in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway had lost three of their last five games, while Rovers had picked up defeats in four of their last five.

Steve Feeney made one change, with Fiona Doherty coming into the starting 11 with Pixie O’Hara dropping to the bench.

Galway made two changes from their defeat to Shelbourne, with Jenna Slattery and Elle Rose O’Flaherty starting.

Julie-Ann Russell, sister of Rovers boss John Russell was unavailable.

The hosts started on the front foot, and were ahead on eight minutes as Paula McGrory nodded in Gemma McGuinness’ cross.

Jamie Erickson pulled Galway back level two minutes later as she got on the end of a corner, before Rovers went ahead again.

A dangerous cross swung in the direction of McGrory who fired past Abbiegayle Ronayne, scoring her fifth in three games.

Emma Doherty hit the post on 26 minutes, before McGrory almost got her hat-trick on 34 minutes.

The former Derry player shook off Kate Thompson to reach McGuinness’ cross, but her effort lacked the power it needed to beat Ronayne.

Doherty drew a save from Ronayne on 36 minutes, before Galway were back on level terms.

A fabulous finish from Shaune Brennan on 38 minutes pulled Galway back to 2-2.

After the re-start, Galway were eager to stamp their authority on this one, and they did just that.

Aoibheann Costello’s shot was saved by Amy Mahon, before Bryce Reynolds beat the Charlestown native to put the visitors ahead.

Doherty robbed a Galway defender of possession on 52 minutes, but couldn’t keep her effort away from the ‘keeper.

Slattery won the ball off Amy Roddy and worked her way forward, but her shot was too close to Mahon.

The Rovers netminder saved from Singleton moments later, before Galway pushed further ahead.

Singleton’s header on 62 made it 4-2, but the fifth and final goal was the real pick of the bunch as Slattery’s fantastic shot from distance curled past Mahon into the net.

Galway announced on Sunday to some surprise that they will not be applying for a licence for the 2023 Women’s National League, but it is expected that Galway United will take over the running of the club.

Rovers are away to Peamount next weekend.

Sligo Rovers: Amy Mahon, Fiona Doherty (Pixie O’Hara, 74), Orna O’Dowd, Amy Roddy, Sarah Kiernan (Amy Hyndman, 85), Leah Kelly (Katie Melly, 64), Lauren Boles, Amy Boyle Carr (Aife Haran, 85), Gemma McGuinness, Paula McGrory (Aoife Brennan, 85), Emma Doherty (Lauren McLellan, 85).

Galway WFC: Abbiegayle Ronayne, Nicole McNamara (Therese Kinnevey, 76), Shauna Brennan, Kate Thompson, Bryce Reynolds (Eve Dossen, 84), Chloe Singleton (Maya Rutland, 84), Elle Rose O’Flaherty (Abbie Callanan, 76), Aoibheann Costelloe (Hannah Glynn, 86), Jamie Erickson, Jenna Slattery, Lynsey McKee (Taylor Rutland, 86).

Referee: Martin Cuddihy.