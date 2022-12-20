Disappointment for Sligo Rovers as Shamrock Rovers look set to win the race for Johnny Kenny

Sligo Rovers fans are set to be disappointed as local lad Johnny Kenny looks set to join Shamrock Rovers on loan, with a possible option to buy at the end of the season long loan.

Kenny joined Celtic earlier this year, and has been on loan with Queen’s Park in recent weeks, a move that has not worked out.

It’s understood Kenny was interested in returning to the League of Ireland on loan and was in talks with a number of clubs to try and jump-start his career as first team football in Scotland has been difficult to find.

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell is understood to have met Kenny on a number of occasions to discuss a return to the Bit O’Red on loan, with those talks very positive.

Celtic were believed to be happy to send Kenny on loan to his former club, as the youngster has worked with John Russell and Ryan Casey previously.

But, it now appears that Rovers are going to be left disappointed as Kenny looks set to join Shamrock Rovers instead, a move that is a huge disappointment to the club who were very hopeful of luring him back for the season.

The chance to play European football with the Hoops, and fight for the title would be a big draw for Kenny.

Rovers will actually host their Tallaght counterparts on the opening weekend of the season in February.