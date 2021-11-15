Derry outing was Parkes’ final Rovers appearance

Romeo Parkes’ cameo against Derry City was to be his last appearance for Sligo Rovers as he has now departed the club.

The Jamaican’s second spell at the club had not gone as smoothly as the first, scoring just four goals this season and kept out of the starting 11 by youngster Johnny Kenny, with the arrival of Andre Wright not helping his chances either.

Parkes was a hugely popular figure with fans of the Bit O’Red, and his eye for goal earned him many plaudits, particularly during his first spell with the club.

Parkes returned to the US in 2020 and was ‘loaned’ to New Mexico by Sligo Rovers for the year, allowing him to sort out his US visa, before eventually making a return ahead of the 2021 season.

Parkes said on Twitter: “Whether we played together two seasons ago or last season, I want to thank all of you for everything you have taught me individually and collectively.

“To all of my teammates, coaches, assistant coaches and fans, thank you for the support!”

Sligo Rovers said: “Romeo Parkes has made his final #bitored appearance as he returns home.

“Romeo has been a popular figure at the club for his team-mates and everyone at SRFC

“As well as that we’ve enjoyed many moments of magic in his two spells in #bitored. Good luck and thank you Romeo.”