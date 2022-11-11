Sligo

Defender Paddy Kirk confirms Sligo Rovers departure: ‘It’s the most I’ve ever enjoyed my football’

Paddy Kirk was a regular for Sligo Rovers during the 2022 campaign. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Paddy Kirk was a regular for Sligo Rovers during the 2022 campaign. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Jessica Farry

Defender Paddy Kirk has confirmed his departure from Sligo Rovers with a post on social media on Friday afternoon.

Kirk made 33 league appearances for the Bit O’Red across the 2022 campaign, starting 27 of those games.

He became a fan favourite for his nutmegs and crunching tackles.

The Dubliner scored once, in a 2-1 defeat to Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

On his social media, Kirk thanked the club.

"A massive thank you to everyone at Sligo Rovers for the last year. From the volunteers, to the staff, the players and the fantastic fans.

"It’s the most I’ve ever enjoyed my football, in a club made up of brilliant people with the right values. I’ve made best friends for life.

"New challenges for 2023 but I’m forever grateful for getting the opportunity to be a small part of the club.”

