Defender Lafferty signs for Sligo Rovers from Derry City

Sligo Rovers are thrilled to announce that defender Danny Lafferty has signed for the club from Derry City.

Lafferty was part of The Candystripes’ FAI Cup winning squad this season and finished second in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The defender has had spells in Scotland, signing for Celtic in 2006, and England where he joined Burnley in 2012, making forty appearances for them before loan spells with Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic, Sheffield United and Peterborough before returning to the League of Ireland to sign with Shamrock Rovers in 2019, where he won an FAI Cup that season and a League title in 2020.

In 2021, Lafferty signed a two-year deal with Derry City and joins Rovers today until at least the end of the 2023 League of Ireland season.

Danny has 13 caps for Northern Ireland between 2012 and 2016 and brings a wealth of experience to the Bit O’ Red squad.

Manager John Russell commented: ‘’I’m delighted we have announced the signing of Danny Lafferty.

‘’Danny is a player of immense quality. He is an attacking full back who possesses a great passing range and crossing ability.

‘’Danny knows the league well and brings a wealth of experience having played for his country and spent the majority of his career in the UK.

‘’He is a player I’ve always admired and I’m excited to start working with him’’.

Speaking as he reported to his first session as a Sligo Rovers player, Lafferty is delighted to sign for the Bit O’ Red:

‘’When I spoke to John I was immediately taken aback by his ambition for the club, and it aligned with what I want as well.

‘’I’m looking forward to getting in and getting going, meeting all the lads.

‘’I’ve always liked coming to play at The Showgrounds and even more so now next year.

‘’I can’t wait to be playing in front of the Sligo Rovers fans’’.

Lafferty joined the rest of his Bit O’ Red team mates this morning as John Russell’s squad assembled for the first time since the end of the 2022 season.

With season tickets launched on Monday, and the signing of Lafferty announced Monday evening as well as more signing news to come, excitement is building ahead of the new season.