The Coola PPS team ahead of their All Ireland semi-final.

Coola’s incredible campaign came to an end as they were beaten 1-0 by Colaise Iosaef of Kilmallock at Maree Oranmore on Monday afternoon in the FAI Schools All-Ireland junior ‘B’ girls All Ireland semi-final.

It was a gritty performance from the Riverstown school who just couldn’t find the net in the end.

They battled hard for the final minutes to try and bring this game to extra-time, but Colaise Iosaef stood tall and held out to seal their place in the final.

Kilmallock’s Abbey Walsh looked dangerous from the off, running onto a long ball forward with a couple of minutes on the clock, but Coola’s Hannah Hargadon in goals got there ahead of her opponent.

Niamh O’Donoghue was a constant threat for the Limerick school, with Coola forced to keep an eye on her throughout the opening stages.

Lillian Hogan picked out Walsh on 9 minutes, but Coola made the clearance in the end.

Hayley Mullaney then burst forward for Coola, and looked through on goal until the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.

Walsh was tripped on the edge of the box on 10 minutes, but the resulting free lacked the power and height it needed to cause problems for the Coola defence.

Hayley Mullaney burst forward on the counter attack on 13 minutes, but as she considered her next move she was dispossessed by Eva Wormald who used every ounce of pace to catch up with Mullaney.

Walsh picked out Annaliese Hogan who danced around her opponents to hold onto possession inside the Coola box, but Hargadon in goals made a comfortable save.

And just before half-time, the deadlock was broken. A super strike from Walsh flew past Hargadon into the net to give Colaise Iosaef the lead, and one they probably deserved at this stage.

A good effort from Leah Mullaney was deflected wide by a Colaise Iosaef hand, but the resulting free came to nothing.

The Riverstown school battled incredibly hard to find an equaliser, and the crowd thought they had it on 57 minutes.

The cross came in and Leanne Galvin was left unmarked, and in a good position to get on the end of it, but she couldn’t keep the volley down.

O’Donoghue tried to find a second for Colaiste Iosaef, but Hargadon did well to get behind it.

Coola were putting Colaiste Iosaef under serious pressure in the last five or so minutes, with Orlaith Scanlon forcing a save from Aoife Kennedy in goals.

An indirect free-kick offered Coola a great opportunity to pull back a late equaliser in the last couple of minutes.

Scanlon played it short to Galvin and her attempt had the keeper beaten, but it just went over the crossbar in the end.

But, time soon ran out and Coola’s fantastic journey came to an end at Maree Oranmore on Tuesday afternoon.

Nonetheless, it’s been an incredible year for the Connacht champions who will likely continue to grow from here.

Coola PPS: Hannah Hargadon, Ava Lyons, Ava Duggan, Aoibhinn Conlon, Grainne Smith, Ciara Gilligan, Sophia Rose Henry, Leanne Galvin, Orlaith Scanlon, Hayley Mullaney (Aine Mostyn, 60), Leah Mullaney (Katie Gilligan, 49).

Colaiste Iosaef Kilmallock: Aoife Kennedy, Vicki Lee, Eva Wormald, Nicola Martin, Emma Halvey, Jade Conway, Niamh O’Donoghue, Lillian Hogan, Abbey Walsh, Jessica Heffernan, Annaliese Hogan.