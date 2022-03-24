Coola crowned All Ireland champions following pulsating final

The Coola side that won the All Ireland final in Athlone. Pic: FAI Schools.

Coola were crowned All Ireland ‘B’ Under 17 champions on Thursday afternoon as they beat Tipperary’s Scoil Ruáin in an incredible game at Athlone Town Stadium.

The Riverstown school were 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Owen Elding and Daire Callaghan, but the Tipperary side drew level in the second-half.

Elding struck again with 12 minutes left to claim an historic all Ireland trophy for Coola.

Boasting a squad littered with players involved in elite sport in the county, be it Sligo Rovers academy teams or the Sligo minor side that won the Connacht Championship in 2021, Coola are a formidable side and are a force to be reckoned with on any given day.

Their path to the All Ireland final saw them overcome Donegal’s Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair with a comprehensive victory – 8-3 with both Elding and Callaghan scoring hat-tricks.

Mentored by Kevin McCarthy, Keith Raymond and Gary Creaton, Coola claimed the Connacht title in December when they beat Seamount College 3-1.

It was as if the whole Coola student population travelled to Athlone Town Stadium on Thursday afternoon, with the crowd making themselves heard well before kick-off.

Scoil Ruáin’s Ignacio Rodriguez’s shot was blocked in the opening minutes with Oisin Conlon getting in the way of the follow up effort from Brandon Ryan Webster.

The Riverstown side were starting to find their feet in this encounter, and once they did they took control.

Niall Kenny nodded wide after he was found in the danger zone by the impressive Elding, before Darragh McKeon found captain Sam Tuohy in space, but the shot was too close to Adam O’Connell in goals.

On 14 minutes, Coola took the lead. Elding’s quickly taken free-kick came back to his feet after a one-two and he finished sublimely from a difficult angle on the right hand side to put his side ahead, and give the large travelling support plenty to cheer about.

Daire Callaghan was claiming for a penalty seconds later when he felt he was fouled in the box by Scoil Ruáin’s Finn Nolan, but the referee saw nothing wrong with the challenge.

Darragh Linnane blocked another Coola shot from close range, before the Tipperary side had a few chances of their own.

Captain Luke Ryan dragged his shot wide, with Kyle Gabbidon called into action twice, comfortably gathering attempts from Brandon Ryan Webster.

Ryan fired over from an indirect free-kick rolled into his path by Alex Greene, as Coola had to sustain a bit of pressure from their opponents.

Just after the half hour mark, Coola deservedly doubled their lead. The brilliant Aaron Mullen defended brilliantly and in the process of clearing the danger, he set up a quick counter attack.

Callaghan burst forward to run onto the ball over the top, and the goalkeeper couldn’t hold onto the shot, watching on in agony as it flew past him into the back of the net.

The Sligo side defended superbly everytime Scoil Ruáin broke forward and held their two goal lead at the break.

Coola knew they would have to stay focused in the second-half despite the two goal cushion, and Scoil Ruáin came out of the blocks hungry to find their way back into this game.

The Tipperary side were given a lifeline on 54 minutes when they were awarded a penalty as Ryan Webster was brought down in the box by Ciaran Kenny.

Captain Luke Ryan sent Gabbidon to wrong way, to bring his side back into the game at a crucial stage.

The impetus was with the men in green and white, and they incredibly drew level on 58 minutes when Borja Rodriguez poked in from a corner that Coola failed to defend.

With 20 minutes left, the sides were level and both would have to throw the kitchen sink at it in order to come out victorious.

Somehow, it was still level following a goalmouth scramble when Scoil Ruáin put their bodies on the line to stay at 2-2.

Daire Callaghan hit the side netting on 67 minutes, before his long rang drive was deflected wide by a Scoil Ruáin defender.

Extra-time was calling, but Coola were keen to wrap it up well before then.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, Athlone Town Stadium erupted as Elding put his side ahead once again.

Showing exactly why he’s so highly rated, Elding collected the ball on the left and fired at goal from a tight angle with such pace and power that Adam O’Connell in the Scoil Ruáin goals couldn’t get near it.

The closing stages were frantic, but Coola held out to claim the All Ireland title after what was an incredible encounter in Athlone.

Coola Post Primary School: Kyle Gabbidon, Oisín Conlon (Dara Moyston, 61), Ciaran Kenny, Aaron Mullen, Daniel King, James Foley, Darragh McKeon (Dion Lowe, 78), Niall Kenny, Daire Callaghan, Sam Tuohy, Owen Elding.

Scoil Ruáin Killenaule: Adam O’Connell, Darragh Linnane, Matthew Direen, Finn Nolan, Cillian O’Halloran, Luke Ryan, Fionn Fitzgerald, Borja Rodriguez, Alex Greene, Brandon Ryan Webster (Senan Crowley O’Shea, 78), Ignacio Rodriguez (Hjaite Holland, 52).

Referee: Paul Tone.