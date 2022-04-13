Connacht Shield final awaits Strand Celtic’s U18s

In Strandhill on a sunny Saturday afternoon, Strand Celtic U18s hosted Craughwell from Galway in the U18 Connacht Shield semi-final.

Strand started the game stronger with Rory Kinane and Donnacha Beirne providing a solid base in midfield for Mark McDaniel, Kilfeather and Ross Doherty and Daire McCormack to work with in an attacking sense at the Craughwell back five.

Strand went 1 up after 10minutes when McCormack hit a superb left footed volley to the back of the net leaving the Craughwell goalie flat footed.

The home side continued to stream forward with Jacob Krajeshki and Michael O’Keefe playing well at full back linking up with the wingers.

Krajeshki set pieces and corners were unsettling the Craughwell defence throughout the match and strand struck again when McDaniel scored from a set piece. Darragh McCormack continued his excellent probing of the Craughwell defence when putting in a menacing cross that Kilfeather got on the end off but he was denied by the keeper however the jn-rushing Ross Doherty swept the ball into the net, 2-0 Strand.

Jamie Walsh and Matthew Miley were solid again at centre back snuffing out any through balls the Craughwell midfield attempted and were resolute in the air.

Strand coaches then introduced Darragh O’Kelly and Alfie McDermott who both played well for McCormack and Beirne.

Craughwell got a goal back just before half time when they scored from a free kick to leave the score 3 - 1 at half time. Jaimie Feeney, Jack Wiley and James Golden came on in the second half to strengthen Strand on an energy sapping day.

Craughwell gave Strand a good test in the second half but the hoops were not to be denied their place in the final. The ever vigilant Cathal Morahan was continually giving out instructions from goal to keep the back 4 on their toes as they played out the second half.

Strand had used up all their substitutions at this stage but valued members of the squad James Parkes and Shane Ryan will have a part to play as the season unfolds.

Man-of-the-match goes to Ross Doherty for his first half performance and Jamie Walsh for his second half performance. Strand Celtic wish Craughwell all the best for the remainder of their season. The Strand Celtic boys now await Salthill Devon in the final and the club’s u12 are also in their Connacht final, also against Salthill Devon.

It’s looking like the finals will be played on the weekend of April 30th/ May 1st.

Huge credit must go to the coaches Gerry Doherty, Vladimir Krajeshki and Graham Miley for getting these lads to a Connacht final and also on top of their league having been with these boys from the Strand Celtic Saturday Nippers/Colts Academy days when they were U6s back in 2010.

Strand Celtic U18 Squad: Cathal Morahan, Jamie Kilfeather, Daire McCormack, Jacob Krajeshki, Shane Ryan, Jack Wiley, Rion Feeney James Golden James Parkes, Cathal Ballintine, Mark McDaniel, Jamie Walsh, Andrew Lynch, Donnacha Beirne, Matthew Miley, James Golden, Darragh O’Kelly, Ross Doherty, Michael O’Keefe, Rory Kinane, Jacob Krajeshki, Daire McCormack and Alfie McDermott.