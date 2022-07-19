Como confirm signing of Sligo’s Liam Kerrigan until 2025

Liam Kerrigan during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifying group F match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca in Ascoli Piceno, Italy. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Como 1907 finally confirmed the signing of Tubbercurry’s Liam Kerrigan on a three year deal, with the club making the announcement on Monday.

A statement said: “Como 1907 is pleased to announce the permanent signing of Irish forward Liam Kerrigan until June 2025.

“Born in Sligo in 2000, Liam grew up in Sligo Rovers, a team in his hometown with which he played in the Irish league.

“In 2019 he moved to University College Dublin with which he debuted in the Irish Premier League last season playing 19 games with 2 goals and 4 assists and always providing a fundamental contribution in terms of energy, intensity and dynamism.

“He regularly wore the Irish Under 21 national team shirt.

“I am obviously very happy to be here in Como - said Kerrigan - for me it is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to be able to take the field with the blue shirt and compare myself with Italian football”.

Kerrigan will be playing alongside former Premier League, La Liga, Copa Del Ray, Europa League winner Cesc Fabregas who is reportedly set to sign a deal with the Serie B side.

Former Waterford manager Marc Bircham is also at the Italian side.

Kerrigan’s hometown club Real Tubber said on Facebook: “Huge congratulations to our former player, Liam Kerrigan who is set to join Como 1907 in Serie B, well deserved for all the efforts you have put in over the years and we’re sure you'll make a huge impact same as you have wherever you have gone.”