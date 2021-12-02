Colaiste Muire’s Michael Lavin named in Connacht Under 18 squad

Ballymote's Michael Lavin (front row, third from left) is included in the Connacht FAI Schools Under 18 squad.

Coláiste Muire Ballymote student Michael Lavin has been named in the Connacht Under 18 squad for this weekend’s FAI Schools interprovincials.

Sixty four of the top players in Irish schools line out for the FAI Schools Under 18 Boys’ Interprovincial Tournament which will take place in the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh.

Lavin also plays for Sligo Rovers, he spent this season with the Under 17 team. Lavin is joined in the squad by fellow Rovers players Darragh Reilly, Niall Holohan, Aaron Heaney and Eanna Clancy.

The Interprovincial series will be the first step in the process of selecting the FAI Schools International 18 man squad which will compete in the Centenary Shield competition. The 2021/22 campaign will see the Republic of Ireland Schools select entertain Scotland on St. Patrick’s Day in Home Farm FC, while they’re at home to Northern Ireland in Maginn Park, Buncrana on March 31.

The scholars will then travel to Eastleigh to take on England on April 8. The Boys in Green will finish their season away to Wales on April 21 when they visit Caernarfon.

Following the tournament on Sunday evening, a training squad will be selected by the Irish Schools’ management team with their first session scheduled after Christmas.

CONNACHT | Kieran McDonagh (Presentation College, Headford), Michael Lavin (Coláiste Muire, Ballymote), Ryan Nolan (Holy Rosary College, Mountbellow), Darragh Reilly, Aaron Heaney (St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar), Niall Holohan (Carrick on Shannon Community School), Eanna Clancy (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Mark O’Halloran, Adam O’Halloran (Clarin College, Athenry), Steven Healy, James Murphy (Calasanctius College, Oranmore), David Tarmey, Mikey McCullagh, Gerard O’Riordain (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Co na Gaillimhe), Churchill Idemudia (St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway), James Lukau (Merlin College, Galway).

Fixtures

Friday, December 3

4.00pm Leinster vs Ulster

6.30pm Connacht vs Munster

Saturday, December 4

3.00pm Draw will be made on Friday evening

5.30pm Draw will be made on Friday evening

Sunday, December 5

10.30am Fixtures TBC

12.30pm Fixtures TBC