Cliffoney Celtic launch second challenge to fundraiser for development projects

Cliffoney Celtic have launched the club’s second fundraising project, ‘Cliffoney to Carlingford’ to try to raise funds for development projects planned at their ground near Mullaghmore.

The club’s development project consists of the construction of new dressing rooms and the development of a new training pitch.

Planning permission was received in April 2021 from Sligo County Council for the project and in February of this year a provisional of €50,000 was allocated to the project under the 2020 - Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, for the dressing rooms/showers/toilets which is a significant boost for the club's ambitions.

The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) is operated by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and it is part funded from the proceeds of the National Lottery.

With the increase in the cost of construction, particularly building materials since the pandemic, Cliffoney Celtic aim to bridge the increase in those costs.

Club members are hopeful that they can cover some of those additional costs with this second virtual challenge which is a key fundraiser for the club.

Delaying the project until next year is not an attractive option as costs are still rising. The club is therefore very dependent on the support of the local community and those far and wide who have connections to the area to achieve their plans.

The club's existing and new facilities will be shared with the four local National Schools, Cliffoney NS, Castlegal NS, St. Aidan's NS Ballintrillick and Carns NS. The club has already entered into licence agreements with these schools to share facilities.

This year Cliffoney Celtic will donate €1,000 of the proceeds of this fundraiser to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The Cliffoney to Carlingford Challenge will navigate 190km over 49 days (or less). The first ‘adventurers’ will kick off the event on the 17th April 2022 and will remain open to new starters up until 30th April 2022.

You can submit your distances daily and track your progress via the MyRunResults website (which is an online event management platform) and for those that are more competitive you can keep an eye on the leader board too.

Feel free to post pictures along the way to Instagram, Twitter & Facebook. You will receive a certificate when you finish.

How It Works

1. Sign Up by registering for the Event via the Club’s Facebook Page or MyRunResults website

2. Get Walking, Jogging, Running or Cycling

3. Submit your distances via the MyRunResults website

4. Enjoy the journey!

You can sign up by following this link.

Registration Options:

· Adult Entry - €20

· Couple Entry - €30 (from the same household)

· Family Team Entry - €40 (includes 2 adults and up to 4 kids)

· Under 16s Individual Entry - €10

There is also an option to donate extra funds to contribute towards the club’s new dressing rooms. To see our plans click HERE

For those people who enter they will be automatically entered into a free draw with prizes as follows:

1st Prize: €200 Cash

2nd Prize: €100 Sports Shop Voucher

3rd Prize: €50 meal voucher sponsored by Pier Head Hotel, Mullaghmore

4th Prize: €50 meal voucher sponsored by Pier Head Hotel, Mullaghmore

To keep you motivated as you progress virtually from Cliffoney along the route to Carlingford you will receive event badges as you complete distance milestones. These milestones are aligned to towns and villages along your route.

· START – Cliffoney Celtic FC Football Grounds

o Belleek (26km)

o Kesh via Boa Island (52km)

o Omagh (82km)

o Ballygawley (107km)

o Armagh (140km)

o Newry (170km)

· FINISH - Carlingford (190km)

All participants who complete the 190km challenge will receive a certificate when they cross the finish line.