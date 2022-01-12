Celtic move a ‘no-brainer’ says Johnny Kenny

Riverstown’s Johnny Kenny says he can’t wait to play in front of the Celtic fans, as he was unveiled by the Scottish Premier League side today (Wednesday).

Celtic confirmed the signing of Kenny on Saturday, with Sligo Rovers understood to have agreed a fee in the region of €150,000 with a number of add-ons further down the line.

Kenny told Celtic’s official website: “It feels amazing. Thankfully it’s over the line now and it’s time to get down to work and impress the manager and get in and amongst it all.

Read More

“I had a good season with Sligo and it was great to play there but when Celtic come in it’s a no brainer,” he said.

“It’s such a big club here and back home and so many of my family and friends support the club, so I couldn’t wait to get here.”

It’s understood a minor injury will keep Kenny out of action for a number of weeks, but he will be ready to go in a few weeks.

“Coming from the Showgrounds, it’s a lovely ground in Sligo and its home but when you come here it’s just something different,” he told Celtic’s website.

'Playing in front of 60,000 fans at Celtic Park will be a dream come true at a stadium with such history.

“I’m looking forward to playing in-front of the fans and giving everything I have to keep the team winning and hopefully I can win a lot of trophies here.

“I’m a striker that likes to get in behind and press defenders. I bring massive work-rate to the team and hopefully I can score goals and get the fans on their feet.”

Signing a five-year contract, the Republic of Ireland Under-19 internationalist will train with Ange Postecoglou’s side, as he hopes to establish himself as a regular in the first team.

A number of youngsters have made their mark this season and Kenny says the manager’s belief in youth was an important factor in his decision.

“The manager was massive,” he said. “I was talking to him a few times before I came and it’s amazing the way he wants to play and what he thinks of me.

“The amount of young players he’s brought through here has been unreal and I hope I can play under him.

“I’ve signed a long-term deal so I want to come here, win trophies, score goals, get the fans on my side and win stuff here at Celtic Park and bring more success.”