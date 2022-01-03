Celtic look set to win the race to sign Sligo Rovers striker Kenny

Sligo Rovers’ Johnny Kenny is expected to sign for Celtic in the coming days.

Hibernian were also showing huge interest in the Republic of Ireland U19’s striker, however it is understood that Celtic are the frontrunners to get Kenny’s signature with a fee of €150,000 with potential add ons for Rovers.

The teenager has been of massive interest since making his senior debut with Rovers last season.

Kenny had been a guest at Hibs for their league game with Dundee back in December as both Hibs and Celtic battled for the striker’s signature but it’s understood Celtic have come out on top.

The Riverstown native and son of Rovers’ 1994 FAI Cup winner Johnny signed with the Bit O’Red in January 2021.

The teenager featured prominently in Liam Buckley’s side last season, scoring 11 goals in 33 matches as Rovers finished third in the SSE Eirtricity Premier Division and guaranteed European football this year.

The local has a €150,000 release clause.

Meanwhile, Andre Wright has signed for AFC Telford for the rest of the National League North season. The news was announced at the weekend.

With the departure of the 25 year old and the expected move of Kenny to Celtic, Sligo Rovers’ manager Liam Buckley will have to get two new strikers at least.

More on this story throughout the week on www.sligochampion.ie