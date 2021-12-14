Cartron suffer shock defeat to Strand, as title hopes receive a blow

The Sligo Southern Hotel Super League seen a glut of goals and some major shocks in an exciting weekend of football.

On Saturday evening Strand Celtic faced off against old foes Cartron United.

The game started fast with both teams trying to get that crucial first goal with few chances, the best falling to Strand’s Aaron O’Boyle who missed from four yards.

Strand got ahead on the half hour with O’Boyle again causing the threat.

A mix-up at the back from a corner let him pounce and finish from close range.

The second half started with both teams feeling they could win. Strand got their second goal ten minutes into the second half a great cross finished by Lee Wilson on the volley.

Ten minutes later substitute Malachy Spratt finished brilliantly into the top corner from a well worked move giving Cartron a foot in the door.

Some fine saves by Cian Basquille kept Strand in the game.

Twenty minutes from time and Strand got their two-goal advantage back thanks to that man again Aaron O’Boyle following another defensive mix-up from the Sligo town side.

Despite this Cartron to their credit battled back but just couldn’t find the net and in injury time Caoilte Brannigan got a goal he deserved for Strand to finish the game four goals to one.

Carbury in second place on the leader board ran out comprehensive winners on Saturday night in Ray MacSharry Park with a scintillating and ruthless display against a youthful Real Tubber who will want to forget this game in a hurry.

Carbury got off to the best possible start when Gareth Kelly gave them the lead after only three minutes played.

The defending Super League champions completely dominated the early stages, and did not have to wait long for their second goal when ten minutes later Gary Armstrong doubled the lead with a great strike from the edge of the box.

Jason Lyons then started getting in on the act after his hat-trick last week, adding his first and Carbury’s third on the half hour mark, Jason hit his second and Carbury’s fourth goal six minutes from the break.

Carbury started the second half in the same vein when former Junior International Niall Brennan put Carbury five goals to the good after only two minutes played in the second-half.

Five soon became six when Lyons completed his hat-trick on forty-nine minutes.

Lyons was a man on a mission and scored his fourth goal and Carbury’s seventh on the hour mark.

Substitute Mark McGoldrick then got in on the act putting Carbury eight goals up and Niall Brennan finished off the scoring fifteen minutes from time with his second of the match for a full-time score of Carbury nine Real Tubber zero and it could have been more.

Leitrim Kingpins Manor Rangers move into fifth place on the leader board hitting North Sligo front runners Cliffoney Celtic for four without reply at Mullaghmore. James Clinton opening Manor’s account on the half hour, Brian McDonald scoring twice with a penalty from Patrick Woulfe fourteen minutes from time wrapping up all three points for a dominant Manor Rangers.

There was a big derby game at Ballinafad as Aughanagh Celtic welcomed neighbours Arrow Harps and the visitors emerged winners by the odd goal in three in a nail-biting encounter.

John Craig netted for Aughanagh Celtic with Arrow Harps responding with strikes from Darragh Kelly and Shane Deignan all this action in the first half.

The second half was a tense affair with Harps rear-guard in excellent form but five minutes from time Aughanagh seemed to have breached the wall on steel when a penalty was awarded.

Darragh Hailstones took on the responsibility and hit a great penalty goal bound but the Arrow Harps net minder Ultan Mc Kenna made a spectacular save and in doing so capturing all three points for the Riverstown Boys.

Ballisodare were fast out of the blocks in their encounter at home to Merville United.

Nine minutes had elapsed when Darragh Healy clipped in a free kick which was headed to the back of the net by Conor Davey.

Twenty-six minutes in Ballisodare doubled their lead when Adam Grace unselfishly laid a ball off to Richie Hunter who riffled the ball into the back of the net.

It was three nil to Ballisodare six minutes into the second half after superb play from Conor Davey who beat a defender and passed to Darragh Healy to slot home.

Merville hit back on 56 minutes when Ryan Hargadon burst past two Ballisodare defenders and unleashed a thunderous strike which evaded Tom Meehan in the home side’s net.

However, Ballisodare restored a three-goal cushion via a goal from Adam Grace who calmly finished low past Crawley on sixty-two minutes.

Ryan Downey was sent off for Merville for a second bookable offence before Healy and Davey combined again and this time it was Davey who made it five goals to one for Ballisodare with thirteen minutes remaining.

Davey completed his hat trick after latching onto a Finn O’Hara cross to give Ballisodare six goals to one lead.

Youngster Dylan Lacken came off the bench to make it goal number seven with the final kick of the game.

Ballymote Celtic’s pitch was deemed unplayable and Sean Fallon Park was unavailable so this game was postponed.

In the Andrew Mullen Sligo Pallets Premier League, league leaders Calry Bohs had a 4pm kick off at Mac Sharry Park against Kilglass Enniscrone United.

Man in the middle Glen Gilmartin got proceedings underway with both sides opening on a very high tempo.

Kilglass Enniscrone United were well in the game when after thirty seven minutes the floodlights on the Cranmore Road failed and despite best attempts repairs were unsuccessful and the game was abandoned and will be re-fixed.

Second in command St Johns played Carrick Town with a 2pm Kick off at Mac Sharry Park order of the day three points.

St Johns new that a win here was vital to keep pace with the league leaders and they delivered with a brilliant hat trick from Conor Brennan giving an early Christmas present to his club.

The Town put up a great fight but the fire power of St Johns was in the end the deciding factor.

Coolaney United hosted Glenview Stars at Ray Mac Sharry Park and Coolaney had a one-man arsenal in leading scorer Cathal Davey.

A first half trick seen Davey in devastating form adding his fourth goal in the second half.

Stars were well in the game at the half way stage with a goal apiece from Clive Brennan and Jake Drewe keeping them in the hunt.

But they were undone with the finishing power of Cathal Davey who played a sublime game.

Chaffpool United shared the spoils with visitors Ballygawley Celtic in Bunninadden.

Conor Healy and Derek Lynch gave Ballygawley Celtic the lead while the Pool stayed in touch with a goal from Luke Byrne.

The game was in the closing stages and Ballygawley looked to have done enough to take all three points that was until Pearse Gorman hit a thirty yard drive that rocketed into the top corner of the Ballygawley Celtic net and gave the Pool a very valuable share of the spoils.

Dromahair FC welcomed Gurteen Celtic to a foggy evening in Dromahair on Saturday, it was the visitors who took the spoils with a five-goal win.

Strikes from Caolan Hunt with a penalty after eleven minutes, then a flurry of four goals in twelve minutes, two from Ross Donovan, Ross O Dowd and Dylan Walsh was enough for Gurteen to go home happy with their night’s work.

Valley Rovers game against Benbulben FC was also lost to the weather both grounds unplayable.