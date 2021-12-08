Carbury to take on Oliver Bond Celtic in Junior Cup

Carbury's Ross McLoughlin in action against Straffan in the fourth round of the FAI Junior Cup. Pic: Donal Hackett.

The Sligo Southern Hotel Super League champions Carbury face a trip to Dublin to take on Oliver Bond Celtic in the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup.

The last 32 tie is set to take place on the weekend of January 15/16, with details to be confirmed at a later date.

Carbury secured their place in the fifth round with a comfortable victory over Kildare’s Straffan.

Oliver Bond Celtic will be a stern test for the Sligo town side, they are currently top of the Leinster Senior League Major Sunday league.

The Dublin side are unbeaten in 11 games, with nine wins and two draws.

They have only conceded six goals, and have scored 49 so far.

In their most recent league outing, they were 8-0 winners over Broadford Rovers.

Carbury are currently in second place in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League table, five points behind leaders Cartron who have two games more played.

They are going for five Super league titles in a row, but are facing stiff competition this year from a strong Cartron United side.

Meanwhile, the Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer League announced that should Covid-19 halt the current season, final standings would be decided based on table position at the time, irrespective of number of games played.