Carbury in pole position as Cartron lose to Strand

Carbury moved into top spot in the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League as they put Aughanagh Celtic to the sword, while Cartron United suffered defeat at the hands of an impressive Strand Celtic team.

Carbury needed a win to continue their pursuit of silverware, having slipped to a couple of defeats this season.

But, there was no sign of the Sligo town side slipping up on Sunday, as Jason Lyons hitting five goals on the back of a hat-trick last weekend versus Arrow Harps.

Tyler Stallard got a brace while Ryan McManus, Mark McGoldrick, Ibrahim Savage and Mamoud Mansaray all got on the scoresheet, completing the demolition job and leaving Carbury top of the leader board for a few hours as they awaited the outcome of Cartron Utd against Strand Celtic.

Carbury’s form in recent weeks has been impressive, and has left them in pole position for the title after Cartron had dominated the league table for a long period.

Cartron pressurised Carbury all the way this season but had to take on the high-flying Strand Celtic at Mac Sharry Park safe in the knowledge that a win would see them retain top spot and with one game left at home to Arrow Harps this would keep the title race open.

Strand’s young guns gave their reply on 27 minutes the lethal Dylan Martin fired Strand into the lead.

A minute later eighteen-year-old Cormac Correia made it 2-0 lead at the break.

Seventeen minutes had elapsed in the second-half when 17-year-old Ross Doherty hit the back of the Cartron net and Carbury were dancing.

Cartron were awarded a penalty on 58 minutes which Enda McGowan tucked away, and this gave Cartron a glimmer of hope.

This was extinguished on 68 minutes when Leo Doherty rifled home goal number four for Strand and eleven minutes from time Barry O’Mahony put the cherry on the cake with a devastating free kick. Strand have two remaining home fixtures against Manor Rangers and Cliffoney Celtic, wins in those games will keep them in third spot going into the last couple of games.

The next big game for Strand Celtic is Sunday the 27th of March in the quarter-finals of the Connacht Cup at home to Athenry.

Strand on this surface, form and focus will prove extremely hard to beat.

Cartron on the other hand will be hoping for a slip up by Carbury while endeavouring to take the remaining points on offer.

MCR entertained Manor Rangers at Mac Sharry Park on Friday night and the Sligo town side were in top form.

Jordan Harte scored twice and Ciaran Harvey added a third goal to claim all three points for MCR while the Leitrim kingpins scored once courtesy of Brian Mc Donald.

Merville United’s pitch was unplayable, and the game reverted to Mullaghmore where Cliffoney Celtic took all three points.

Kevin Gavigan scored twice, aided and abetted with a goal each from Darragh Hoey and Jonathan Boyle.

Merville were down to ten men after 25 minutes when David Lynch received a straight red, yet they still managed to score twice as David Kelly and manager Darren Kelly scored a goal each.

Calry Bohs’ grounds were unplayable and this game against Kilglass Inishscrone United was moved to the IT at Ballinode Sligo in the Andrew Mullen Sligo Pallets Premier League.

Both sides were in top form, and Calry went ahead on the half hour mark with Eoghan Doherty on target.

Ten minutes later Colm Rutledge had Kilglass Inishscrone United level and just at the break a penalty was awarded to Calry Bohs and was dispatched promptly by Bryan Lynch giving Calry Bohs the upper hand at the break.

The second half was twelve minutes old when Eoghan Doherty hit a screamer into the back of the Kilglass Inishscrone United net notching his second, and Calry’s third goal that put the home side in control.

Kilglass Inishscrone United continued to attack but it was Calry Bohs eight minutes from time that killed the game off with Aaron Flynn cracking home the fourth and final goal for League leaders Calry Bohs who now have three games remaining; Benbulben FC (H) Kilglass Inishscrone Utd (A) St Johns FC (H) each of the contenders all have three games left so its still all to play and fortune favours the brave.

Chaffpool United continue their blistering tally of goals, this time the Pool welcomed Carrick Town to Bunninaddan, and it proved to be a nine-goal thriller.

Hughie Marren netted four goals, with Criostoir Davey and Shane Prendergast all on the mark for the Pool.

The Town hit back with two goals from David Regan and Shane Beirne added a third but on the day the Pool were once again firing on all cylinders.

Dromahair kept their recent good form going winning by the odd goal in three at home to a tough Glenview Stars.

Jamie Cawley opened the scoring pn four minutes for Dromahair and six minutes later it was two nil a cracker of a goal from Jamie Conlon.

Stars hit back on twenty minutes with Martin Ward on target.

Five minutes from half time Leon Harte scored what proved to be the winning goal.

The second half seen Stars score once more, three minutes from time with a fine finish from Michael Ward when he pounced on the rebound from the penalty save from Chris Jenkins in the Dromahair goals but in the end, this was three great points for the home side.

This weekend seen several pitches fall to the weather Merville and Calry Bohs both had to change venues while Valley Rovers v Ballygawley Celtic and Coolaney United v Benbulben FC seen all grounds unplayable.

In fact, of all games played this weekend only two were played on grass, the rest were all played on astro.

Next weekend is a free weekend for all clubs and under no circumstances will any friendly games be permitted on grass pitches.

A race night will take place tonight (Wednesday March 16th) at the Blue Lagoon, all money raised goes to funding MacSharry Park.