Captain Emma Hansberry returns to Sligo Rovers

There’s more good news for Sligo Rovers on the signings front as captain Emma Hansberry will return for the 2023 season.

Hansberry has a wealth of experience both domestically and internationally having been involved in Republic of Ireland International youth squads throughout her career.

The local Sligo native was the club captain for last season’s first ever Women’s Premier Division squad and has previously played with Castlebar Celtic, where she won Young Player of The Year and featured in the Women’s National League Team of the Season and for Wexford Youths where she won an FAI Cup and three Women’s National League titles as well as competing in The Women’s Champions League.

The Sligo town native made 11 appearances for Rovers throughout the season whilst dealing with an injury.

Steve Feeney said: “We are all delighted that Emma is with us again this season. Emma is a fantastic role model for all young players in the region to aspire to.

"She has achieved some great things in her career and won medals but the big thing for me is she’s still as hungry as ever to achieve more and she is a valuable member of the club here at Sligo Rovers.”

Rovers took on Athlone Town in a pre-season friendly away from home on Saturday, a game which ended 2-2. Hansberry scored Rovers’ second goal with a long-range effort which flew into the top corner. Her free kick last season against Bohemians was a stand-out moment in 2022.

Hansberry told sligorovers.com: “I’m very happy to have signed for the 2023 season with Sligo Rovers. I’m really looking forward to the year ahead. We have learned a lot from our first year in the League last season and, we hope to be even more competitive this year.

"We have signed some exciting new players and we have kept the bulk of our squad from last season which is a really positive start.

"We are all excited for our opening home game on March 4th.”